  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka’s golf equipment at Kiawah

David Dusek
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A complete list of the golf equipment Brooks Koepka is using this week at the 2021 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Srixon ZX7 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56 degrees), SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize

Recommended Stories