Byeong Hun An hits hole-in-one at PGA Championship, learns after spotter’s hilarious reaction

Byeong Hun An of South Korea smiles after making a hole-in-one on No. 11th during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Byeong Hun An reached a major milestone in his PGA Tour career on Sunday morning at TPC Harding Park.

He made his first hole-in-one.

As there were no fans in attendance at the PGA Championship in San Francisco due to the COVID-19 pandemic, An almost didn’t realize what he had done.

Thankfully, a spotter near the green filled him in — and more than made up for the eerie silence out on the course.

An learns of ace after screaming volunteer

An hit a perfect tee shot on the par-3 No. 11 on Sunday, landing his ball just shy of the cup before it bounced three times and rolled in, marking his first career hole-in-one.

It wasn’t until the spotter started screaming at the top of his lungs that An and his playing partner Sepp Straka started celebrating.

Hole-in-one!!



Shout out to the volunteer who made sure they knew up on the tee box🗣 pic.twitter.com/z85TorTonJ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 9, 2020

Thanks to the ace, An finished the day with a 6-under 64 —his best round of the tournament — and ended the week at 4-under. The 28-year-old is searching for his first win on Tour, though he has five top-10 finishes this season and is currently ranked No. 56 in the world.

While the week wasn’t perfect, An’s ace and unique reaction are sure to make it one he won’t forget anytime soon.

