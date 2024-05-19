PGA Championship aggregate playoff: History, format, holes used, rules if it’s tied at end of regulation

The 2024 PGA Championship had 15 players within five shots of the lead to start the final round.

That had all the makings of a potential playoff at Valhalla Golf Club.

The last time they needed extra holes to settle a PGA was in 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There have been 13 playoffs in PGA Championship history, with five of those using the current three-hole aggregate format. The first time that format was used was in 2000, the year of the epic Tiger Woods-Bob May playoff thriller.

The winner of the 2024 PGA will bank a tournament-record $3.3 million from a total prize pool of $18.5 million, also a tournament record.

Here’s what to know if there’s a tie after 72 holes of stroke play.

What is the PGA Championship playoff format?

If two or more players are tied after four rounds, there will be a three-hole aggregate playoff. Whoever has the lowest combined score over the three holes is the champion.

What if it’s still tied after the three holes?

There would then be a sudden-death, hole-by-hole playoff starting on No. 18, then continuing as needed to No. 13, No. 17 and No. 18 repeated.

Which holes are used?

According to the PGA of America, the three-hole aggregate playoff in 2024 will be contested on Nos. 13, 17 and 18. No. 13 is called “The Limestone Hole,” a 349-yard par 4, the shortest par 4 at Valhalla but one that features an island green. No. 17 is called “Straight Up” and is a 477-yard par 4. The 18th hole, dubbed “Photo Finish,” is a par 5 that measures 573 yards. Those yardages are the official Sunday numbers according to the PGA of America.

106th PGA: Leaderboard | How to watch | Money | Sunday photos

Who tees off first in aggregate playoff?

The playoff participants will draw numbers to determine who tees off first.

PGA Championship playoff history

The have been 13 times in all since the PGA switched to a stroke-play tournament in 1958 that a playoff was needed:

2022: Justin Thomas over Will Zalatoris

2011: Keegan Bradley over Jason Dufner

2010: Martin Kaymer over Bubba Watson

2004: Vijay Singh over Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard

2000: Tiger Woods over Bob May

1996: Mark Brooks over Kenny Perry

1993: Paul Azinger over Greg Norman

1987: Larry Nelson over Lanny Wadkins

1979: David Graham over Ben Crenshaw

1978: John Mahaffey over Jerry Pate and Tom Watson

1977: Lanny Wadkins over Gene Littler

1967: Don January over Don Massengale

1961: Jerry Barber or Don January

PGA Championship aggregate playoff history

The current three-hole aggregate format has been deployed five times:

2022: Justin Thomas over Will Zalatoris

2011: Keegan Bradley over Jason Dufner

2010: Martin Kaymer over Bubba Watson

2004: Vijay Singh over Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard

2000: Tiger Woods over Bob May

Do the other golf majors have the same playoff format?

No. The British Open has a four-hole aggregate playoff. The Masters’ structure is a stroke-play sudden death alternating between the No. 18 and No. 10 holes. The U.S. Open has had a two-hole aggregate playoff since 2018.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek