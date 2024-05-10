PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '24: A trivia quiz for over a century of golf

How well do you know the PGA Championship? Try this 18-hole trivia quiz:

1. Where was the first PGA Championship played in 1916?

a.) Bronxville, New York

b.) French Lick, Indiana

c.) Frisco, Texas

2. Who did Tiger Woods beat in a playoff at Valhalla for his third straight major of 2000?

a.) Sergio Garcia

b.) Bob May

c.) Kenny Perry

3. Who is the only player to finish a PGA Championship at 20-under par?

a.) Steve Elkington

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Jason Day

4. Name the oldest PGA champion.

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Julius Boros

5. Where was Kenny Perry before going into a playoff against Mark Brooks at Valhalla in 1996?

a.) On the range

b.) On the putting green

c.) In the broadcast booth

6. Lanny Wadkins won the first sudden-death playoff in a major at the 1977 PGA Championship. Where was it played?

a.) Valhalla

b.) Pebble Beach

c.) PGA National

7. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades?

a.) Gary Player

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Gene Sarazen

8. Name the first Asian-born player to win the PGA Championship.

a.) K.J. Choi

b.) Y.E. Yang

c.) Isao Aoki

9. Of three players missing the PGA Championship for the career Grand Slam, who has been runner-up most often?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Jordan Spieth

10. Who played in the final group with Rory McIlroy when he won the PGA in the dark at Valhalla in 2014?

a.) Rickie Fowler

b.) Henrik Stenson

c.) Bernd Wiesberger

11. Who won the first PGA Championship in stroke play?

a.) Lionel Hebert

b.) Dow Finsterwald

c.) Bob Rosburg

12. Who is the only player to twice win the PGA Championship with a round of 63?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Brooks Koepka

c.) Raymond Floyd

13. Whose PGA Championship title was his only sanctioned PGA Tour victory?

a.) Jack Fleck

b.) Jim Turnesa

c.) Shaun Micheel

14. Greg Norman is the only player to lose all four stroke-play majors in a playoff. Who beat him at the PGA Championship?

a.) Bob Tway

b.) Paul Azinger

c.) Payne Stewart

15. Who was the first player to shoot 63 in a PGA Championship?

a.) Bruce Crampton

b.) Brad Faxon

c.) Raymond Floyd

16. Name the youngest player to win the PGA Championship.

a.) Tom Creavy

b.) Gene Sarazen

c.) Rory McIlroy

17. John Daly is the last alternate to win the PGA Championship. Who’s spot in the field did he take at Crooked Stick?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Fuzzy Zoeller

c.) Ian Baker-Finch

18. Which player won the PGA Championship in his first time playing a major?

a.) Rich Beem

b.) Keegan Bradley

c.) Collin Morikawa

ANSWERS

1. a

2. b

3. c

4. a

5. c

6. b

7. b

8. b

9. a

10. c

11. b

12. b

13. c

14. b

15. a

16. b

17. a

18. b

___

