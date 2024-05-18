PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3

The second shot on his second hole led to a double bogey for Scottie Scheffler Saturday at the PGA Championship.

After missing a 13-foot birdie putt at the first, Scheffler hit his tee shot on the par-4 second into the right fairway bunker. His second shot traveled left, into a hazard area but not in the water. With his ball settled deep in the tall grass, Scheffler could only hack out 55 feet. His fourth shot then screamed well past the hole, leaving him 40 feet. Scheffler two-putted from there for a 6.

The double dropped Scheffler to 7 under par. He followed that with a three-putt bogey from 40 feet at the par-3 third to drop into a tie for 21st, six shots off the lead.

Scheffler is playing the third round at Valhalla Golf Club without his usual caddie. Ted Scott traveled to Louisiana for his daughter's high school graduation. He will be back for Sunday's final round.

In his place Saturday is Brad Payne, the PGA Tour's chaplain.