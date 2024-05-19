PGA Championship 2024: Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close with 67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A week that began with promise ended quietly and earlier than expected with a closing 67 and another missed opportunity at a major for Rory McIlroy.

Fresh off his come-from-behind victory last Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship and returning to a course where he won his last major, McIlroy started tournament week on a strange and somber note when news surfaced that he and his wife, Erica Stoll, had filed for a divorce Monday in a South Florida court after seven years of marriage.

The world No. 2 declined to answer questions about the divorce and started strong with a 5-under 66 on Day 1 at Valhalla Golf Club, where he won the 2014 PGA Championship. But a second-round 71 sent him tumbling down the leaderboard and he struggled with a balky putter late in his round on Saturday, playing Nos. 11-17 in 2 over.

“Obviously started the week well and then I've obviously played decent over the weekend. That sort of six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I'll probably rue that,” McIlroy said. “Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was not what I was looking for. Obviously, put myself too far back.”

After world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy had the best odds to win the PGA Championship and despite the disappointment of coming up short again at a major he said he’s confident with his game entering a busy stretch of the season.

“I'm feeling good about my game. I feel like things are sort of clicking more, especially after the win in New Orleans. Obviously played well last week in Charlotte. Have a week here to sort of reset and try to get going again,” said McIlroy, who was tied for 11th when he completed his round.

