PGA Championship 2024 prize money payout at Valhalla Golf Club

The 106th PGA Championship has a purse of $18.5 million. That's an increase of $1 million from last year.

Here's how the prize money will be paid out at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to the 78 players who made the cut.

1st: $3,300,000
2nd: $1,998,000
3rd: $1,258,000
4th: $888,000
5th: $740,000
6th: $660,580
7th: $618,300
8th: $577,790
9th: $539,030
10th: $502,040
11th: $466,810
12th: $433,340
13th: $401,630
14th: $371,690
15th: $343,500
16th: $317,080
17th: $292,420
18th: $269,520
19th: $248,380
20th: $229,000
21st: $211,390
22nd: $195,530
23rd: $181,440
24th: $169,990
25th: $158,980
26th: $148,410
27th: $138,280
28th: $128,590
29th: $119,340
30th: $110,540
31st: $103,490
32nd: $97,330
33rd: $92,040
34th: $87,640
35th: $84,110
36th: $80,770
37th: $77,510
38th: $74,340
39th: $71,250
40th: $68,260
41st: $65,350
42nd: $62,530
43rd: $59,800
44th: $57,160
45th: $54,610
46th: $52,140
47th: $49,760
48th: $47,470
49th: $45,270
50th: $43,160
51st: $41,130
52nd: $39,190
53rd: $37,340
54th: $35,580
55th: $33,910
56th: $32,320
57th: $30,830
58th: $29,590
59th: $28,540
60th: $27,660
61st: $26,950
62nd: $26,440
63rd: $26,000
64th: $25,590
65th: $25,190
66th: $24,800
67th: $24,430
68th: $24,060
69th: $23,690
70th: $23,340
71st: $23,060
72nd: $22,830
73rd: $22,650
74th: $22,470
75th: $22,350
76th: $22,230
77th: $22,140
78th: $22,100