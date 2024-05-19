PGA Championship 2024 prize money payout at Valhalla Golf Club

The 106th PGA Championship has a purse of $18.5 million. That's an increase of $1 million from last year.

Here's how the prize money will be paid out at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to the 78 players who made the cut.

1st: $3,300,000

2nd: $1,998,000

3rd: $1,258,000

4th: $888,000

5th: $740,000

6th: $660,580

7th: $618,300

8th: $577,790

9th: $539,030

10th: $502,040

11th: $466,810

12th: $433,340

13th: $401,630

14th: $371,690

15th: $343,500

16th: $317,080

17th: $292,420

18th: $269,520

19th: $248,380

20th: $229,000

21st: $211,390

22nd: $195,530

23rd: $181,440

24th: $169,990

25th: $158,980

26th: $148,410

27th: $138,280

28th: $128,590

29th: $119,340

30th: $110,540

31st: $103,490

32nd: $97,330

33rd: $92,040

34th: $87,640

35th: $84,110

36th: $80,770

37th: $77,510

38th: $74,340

39th: $71,250

40th: $68,260

41st: $65,350

42nd: $62,530

43rd: $59,800

44th: $57,160

45th: $54,610

46th: $52,140

47th: $49,760

48th: $47,470

49th: $45,270

50th: $43,160

51st: $41,130

52nd: $39,190

53rd: $37,340

54th: $35,580

55th: $33,910

56th: $32,320

57th: $30,830

58th: $29,590

59th: $28,540

60th: $27,660

61st: $26,950

62nd: $26,440

63rd: $26,000

64th: $25,590

65th: $25,190

66th: $24,800

67th: $24,430

68th: $24,060

69th: $23,690

70th: $23,340

71st: $23,060

72nd: $22,830

73rd: $22,650

74th: $22,470

75th: $22,350

76th: $22,230

77th: $22,140

78th: $22,100