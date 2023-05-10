PGA Championship 2023: 155 golfers who will be at Oak Hill, and a couple who won't
The PGA of America released its preliminary field for the PGA Championship which will be held next week at Oak Hill Country Club.
And make no mistake, this is the best field of any tournament you will see anywhere in the world. It includes 99 of the top 100 players on the official World Ranking led by Masters champion Jon Rahm and defending PGA champion Justin Thomas. The only one missing is Will Zalatoris who has been sidelined by back surgery.
A couple notable absences are Tiger Woods who underwent ankle surgery following the Masters and may be out for the rest of the PGA Tour season. And Greece native Jeff Sluman, who could have played due to his lifetime exemption for having won the 1988 PGA, has opted not to play at the age of 66.
One name that is on the list, Jordan Spieth, may not be come next week. Spieth, who needs to win the PGA to become just the sixth player in history to complete a career grand slam, suffered a wrist injury and had to withdraw from the Byron Nelson tournament this weekend.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” Spieth wrote on Twitter. “Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend.”
.@attbyronnelson pic.twitter.com/R0OCsbh6XG
— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) May 8, 2023
Among the 155 players are 18 who have migrated to LIV Golf, a group led by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith.
The field is not finalized as players could still drop out for various reasons and alternates would be added. As of Wednesday morning, these are the players that have officially committed to play:
PGA Championship 2023: Complete list of golfers
Alker, Steven
Ancer, Abraham
Arnaus, Adri
Beach, Alex
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Block, Michael
Bradley, Keegan
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Cahill, Matt
Cantlay, Patrick
Casey, Paul
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Cordes, Anthony
Dahmen, Joel
Daly, John
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Detry, Thomas
Donald, Luke
Droemer, Jesse
Dufner, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matthew
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
French, Chris
Gooch, Talor
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Grove, Russell
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Pádraig
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Higa, Kazuki
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Holmes, Steve
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Inglis, Colin
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kaewkanjana, Sadom
Kaymer, Martin
Kern, Ben
Killeen, JJ
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Sihwan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Koch, Greg
Koepka, Brooks
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Larrazábal, Pablo
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Love III, Davis
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Meronk, Adrian
Micheel, Shaun
Micheluzzi, David
Mickelson, Phil
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquín
Norén, Alex
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Otaegui, Adrián
Paul, Yannik
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Victor
Pieters, Thomas
Pigman, Kenny
Poston, J.T.
Power, Séamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Reavie, Chez
Reed, Patrick
Reynolds, Gabe
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sanger, Chris
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Scott, Adam
Shattuck, Braden
Shinkwin, Callum
Simpson, Webb
Singh, Vijay
Smith, Cameron
Smith, Jordan
Somers, John
Spaun, J.J.
Speight, Josh
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Strydom, Ockie
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
Varner III, Harold
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Wells, Jeremy
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Worthington II, Wyatt
Wu, Brandon
Yang, Y.E.
Young, Cameron
Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's newsletter, Bills Blast, which will come out every Friday during the offseason, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: PGA Championship 2023: List of 155 golfers competing at Oak Hill