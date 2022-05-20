PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods out on course

Follow all the action as Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman finally got off to the flying start he’s been missing at the majors in recent years, with a spectacular round of 65 giving him a slender advantage over a strong chasing pack. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge start the day one back, while Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar are among the other notable names in close pursuit.

Scottie Scheffler was the pre-tournament favourite after his Masters win but the American’s disappointing opening round of 71 leaves him six shots back. There was little fortune for world No 2 Jon Rahm either as a round of 73 all but eliminated his chances of winning a second major. Tiger Woods made a promising start but tailed off badly as his iron-play wavered and the 15-time major champion is now fighting to make the cut.

Follow all the action live below:

-6: Thomas;

-5: McIlroy, Zalatoris;

-4: Hoge;

-3: Pereira, Kuchar, Smith, Ancer, Fitzpatrick;

Others: Schauffele (-2); Rahm, Koepka, Spieth (+2); Woods (+4);

Rory McIlroy out on the course playing alongside Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas in the clubhouse with lead at -6 after round of 67

Projected cut line currently at +3 but likely to drift out to at least +4

19:50 , Michael Jones

It’s a confident chip from Rory who knocks his third shot to within a couple of feet and should knock that one in for a par.

Speaking of pars, Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) gets home with a second round 69 after two scrambling pars on his closing two holes. He’ll be very pleased with how he closed out that round of golf.

19:48 , Michael Jones

Spieth tries a bump and run for his third onto the green but leaves it well short of the hole and looks likely to make an opening bogey.

McIlroy attempts something similar with his second shot from 97 yards but comes up short of the putting surface. Not a gret start for either man.

Woods at least will have a putt for birdie.

19:45 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods ended up in the rough stuff over to the right of the fairway. His second shot is lofted high and fades around the nearby trees before softly landing on the green.

Jordan Spieth hits a branch as he tries to find a way through the trees and he’ll have a tricky up-and-down to save par.

19:41 , Michael Jones

Just up ahead of this trio is Will Zalatoris (-5) who’s just birdied his opening hole to move within one of the lead. He’s a determined golfer who’s strong with the putter and as long as he can find the fairways off the tee he’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the day.

19:39 , Michael Jones

Over on the first tee, Jordan Spieth (+2) is in trouble immediately with a drive into the rough on the left. Rory McIlroy (-5) follows him down that side but he may have just snuck his ball back into the fairway, he’s into the thicker cut at the worst.

Tiger Woods (+4) meanwhile slices his drive over to the right side of the fairway and gets the crowd cheering.

19:36 , Michael Jones

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) picks up a birdie on the seventh but more impressively holds onto the shot by rolling a 15-footer in on the par-3 eighth for a par.

One hole to go for him can he get another birdie for a round of 68?

19:31 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are about to get their second rounds underway. At (+4) Tiger is fighting a battle to make the cut, Spieth (+2) is hoping to get into the red where he can launch a challenge at the weekend and McIlroy (-5) is trying to recover the lead from Justin Thomas.

19:27 , Michael Jones

Chile’s Mito Pereira (-4) isn’t messing about here. He’s kicked off his round on the 10th hole and gone birdie-birdie to move within two of Justin Thomas.

19:20 , Michael Jones

There’s some big names already missing the weekend. Dustin Johnson (+6), Sergio Garcia (+6) and Scottie Scheffler (+6) all look likely to miss the cut which is currently at +3.

Brooks Koepka (+2) and Jon Rahm (+2) may just sneak through depending on how the evening’s tee offs go. They should be safe.

19:18 , Michael Jones

A bit of reaction from Justin Thomas now who explained to Sky Sports how he approached today’s round.

“The greens are soft and receptive enough that if you land it on the green it is not going to get too far away from you.” he said. “I enjoyed it a lot. It brings out a good part of my game and I am comfortable with it. Playing well definitely helps, I don’t really worry about my golf swing or mechanics.

“I am just stepping into each shot and trying to start the ball on a proper line and get it to come down in a certain area and hit a certain trajectory and hopefully it ends out as a 67 like today.

“I really wanted to at least have the lead when I finished. You never know what is going to happen, selfishly I hope these boys get a little bit of wind for what we dealt with this morning.”

19:15 , Michael Jones

Jon Rahm (+2) gets into the clubhouse with a round of 69. He’ll make the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler is in real danger of missing the cut. The Masters Champion has picked up four bogeys and a birdie on the last nine holes and has a tricky putt for bogey on the ninth.

Scheffler sends it wide and drops two more shots to finish (+6) after that double bogey. That’s not going to be good enough to make the cut.

19:02 , Michael Jones

Joaqiun Niemann recovers the shot he dropped on four by utilising the par-5 fifth and collecting a birdie. He’s back up to (-3) and is just three behind the leader which is currently Justin Thomas.

18:59 , Michael Jones

Jon Rahm finds the bunker to the right side of the green and gives a shot back to the course on the eighth to move back to (+2) which is still one-under for the day. He’ll be wondering how he hasn’t made more of a move up the leaderboard as he’s played some nice golf today.

18:53 , Michael Jones

Matt Fitzpatrick decides to lay up on the par-5 fifth and only leaves himself a wedge onto the green. It’s a poor third shot though and leaves the Englishman with 25-feet for birdie that he goes on to miss.

It’s a par but he’ll feel as though he’s left a shot out of the course.

18:47 , Michael Jones

Live leaderboard:

Justin Thomas (-6) - 67

Rory McIlroy (-5) - 7:36pm tee time

Will Zalatoris (-4) - 7:25pm tee time

Tom Hoge (-4) - 8:06pm tee time

Abrham Ancer (-3) - 7:42pm tee time

Matt Kuchar (-3) - 7:20pm tee time

What a great day for Justin Thomas.

18:44 , Michael Jones

Joaquin Niemann (-2) continues to fall down the leaderboard after a bogey at the fourth.

Justin Thomas’ approach to the ninth green is glorious. He leaves an eight-footer for birdie and the outright lead. It’s dead straight and he makes it!

Thomas moves ahead of Rory McIlroy with a round of 67 in testing conditions. That’s a great round of golf from the American.

18:39 , Michael Jones

A closing bogey for Brooks Koepka puts him into the clubhouse on (+2) but he’ll be proud of the way he hung in there for most of the day. He records a second round 67 and looks set to make the weekend.

18:37 , Michael Jones

When these groups first headed out on the course to the wind was howling close to 30 miles per hour and now it’s down to around 15mph.

Better conditions for the late tee offs including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

18:35 , Michael Jones

Matt Fitzpatrick picks up his first bogey on the day after finding the bunker on the fourth and failing to save par. He drops to (-2) and shakes his head in frustration.

18:33 , Michael Jones

The wheels have come off for Dustin Johnson (+6). He finds the water near the green on the seventh and then overhits his shot to the green after a drop.

DJ’s going to drop another couple of shots and with the projected cut currently at +4 he’s not going to make the weekend.

18:29 , Michael Jones

It’s been a very good day so far for Justin Thomas. He lands on the middle of the green on the eighth then rolls a long 30 foot putt up to the side of the hole and taps it in for a par.

One more hole to navigate and he’ll lead in the clubhouse.

18:21 , Michael Jones

Brooks Koepka has come alive. Birdies at the third, the fifth and the eighth has moved him to (+1) for the tournament and probably secured him a spot at the weekend. He’ll definitely make it if he can birdie the ninth for a second round 65.

18:16 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have arrived at the course. They’re heading out with Rory McIlroy in just over an hour’s time.

Aaron Wise (-3) birdies the first hole and moves within two of the lead.

18:08 , Michael Jones

Fitzpatrick hits the sand on the fourth and has to play a recovery shot into the wind.

Scottie Scheffler records a six on the par-5 fifth to drop back to (+3). Further behind Joaquin Niemann falls back to (-3) after picking up a five on the par-4 second hole. As bogeys go that was a good one as he could easily have been staring at a double there.

17:58 , Michael Jones

Rory McIlroy remained the man to catch as windy conditions made scoring difficult in the second round of the 104th US PGA Championship.

Due to the forecast for gusts up to 40mph, the greens had not been cut before play got under way on Friday in a bid to prevent balls moving on the undulating surfaces at Southern Hills.

And with the weather due to improve as the day wore on, McIlroy’s tee time of 13:36 local time (19:36 BST) had the potential to prove significantly advantageous in his bid to end an eight-year major drought.

Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions in Tulsa

17:54 , Michael Jones

A rocky start to the front nine for Scottie Scheffler (+2) sees him collect consecutive bogeys on the first and second but he’s responded well. A par on the third is followed up with a birdie on the fourth.

17:46 , Michael Jones

Take a bow JT! He’s not satisfied with a par on the fifth and rolls his birdie putt across the middle of the green with a little right to left swing and nestles it into the middle of the hole.

He moves to the top of the leaderboard alongside Rory McIlroy.

17:39 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas is in trouble off the tee on the fifth and sacrifices a shot on the par-5 to get back in play. He laces his third 212-yards with a six iron and lands it right in the middle of the green. The flag is positioned over to the left and a two-putt would be a great result for him.

17:35 , Michael Jones

Solid play from Brooks Koepka who’s having a decent front nine. He picks up birdies on the third and the par-5 fifth to move up to (+2), two-under for the day.

(USA TODAY Sports)

17:30 , Michael Jones

There’s a bit of frustration from Jon Rahm (+2) as he leaves his birdie putt on the third short of the hole. It was a chance to get back the shot he dropped with a bogey on the second.

Joaquin Niemann (-4) completes his first nine holes with a par on the 18th to hit the turn two-under for the day.

17:20 , Michael Jones

As one Irishman struggles another is thriving. Seamus Power (-1) steadily worked his way thru the front nine at level par but birdies on the 10th and the 13th puts him under par for the tournament.

17:15 , Michael Jones

Oh yes! Lovely putt from Joaquin Niemann to roll his birdie putt in on the 370 yard par-4 17th. He’s back to within one shot of the lead.

Shane Lowry (+1) is having a shocker. He picked up a bogey on the second and follows that up with a double bogey on the fourth having left his third shot in the sand.

17:09 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas (-4) has been very composed since his drop shot on the 14th. He’s since recorded seven consecutive pars without a great chance to make birdie. It isn’t easy out there with the wind gusting but he’s making it look so.

17:03 , Michael Jones

Oof! Jon Rahm. After an opening nine holes with a steady one-under par, the Spaniard bombs his drive on the first hole 418-yards right into the middle of the fairway. He follows it up with a wedge to within a foot then knocks it in for another birdie.

Rahm’s (+1) two-under today and starting to build a bit of momentum.

(Getty Images)

16:56 , Michael Jones

Bernd Wiesberger is slowly making a move. He’s three-under thru six holes today and is back in the red at (-1). He’s going along very nicely indeed and is one to keep an eye on.

16:53 , Michael Jones

Contrasting fortunes for Tommy Fleetwood on 13 and 14. He makes fine birdie on the par-5 but is wayward off the tee on the next hole and gives the shot straight back. He’s still one-under for the day though.

16:48 , Michael Jones

After a run of five decent holes with two birdies and three pars Joaquin Niemann picks up a bogey on the par-4 15th to drop back to (-3).

16:44 , Michael Jones

Brilliant from Rahm (+2) who dinks his chip out of the bunker on 18 and leaves it inside five feet to save par. Scottie Scheffler (+1) leaves his birdie putt short but Collin Morikawa (+3) bogeys after finding the water and taking a drop.

16:37 , Michael Jones

Shane Lowry (-1) pays the price for hitting the right side rough off the tee on the second. He misses his par putt and drops a shot with his first bogey of the day.

16:36 , Michael Jones

25-year-old American, Aaron Wise, joins Kuchar, Ancer and Fitzpatrick at (-3) after making use of the par-5 13th to pick up his second birdie of the day.

16:31 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas caught capitalise after a superb tee shot on the first and hangs his birdie putt just right of the hole before knocking it in for a par.

After his birdie on 17 Jon Rahm is struggling on the 18th. He finds the rough off the tee then hooks a flat iron shot into the bunker by the side of the green with his second.

16:26 , Michael Jones

Joaquin Niemann (-4) has to settle for back-to-back pars on 13 and 14 after twice coming up short with birdie putts on each hole. He’s creating the opportunities though and he’ll be confident moving further up the leaderboard soon.

16:19 , Michael Jones

Fist pump for Jon Rahm as the ball drops into the hole on 17 to break his run of pars. He’s back to (+2) after his first birdie of the day. Can he kick on from here?

16:17 , Michael Jones

You can hear the wind crackling on the television microphones as Justin Thomas tees off on the first. He smokes it into the left side of the fairway and will have a decent angle to approach the pin which is over on the right side of the green today.

16:13 , Michael Jones

Not bad from Lowry (-2)who flicks a wedge into the green on the first hole to set up another birdie opportunity. He’s about 10/15-feet away putting up the hill.

Justin Thomas (-4) completes his par on 18 to make it to the turn one-under for the day.

16:06 , Michael Jones

Striking into the wind on the 18th, Justin Thomas (-4) takes an iron from 163-yards and knocks his second shot onto the green. He’s half a club short though and leaves himself a long putt for a birdie.

16:02 , Michael Jones

Shane Lowry (-2) gets to the turn two-under for the round and the tournament. He navigated the tricky closing holes on the back nine smoothly and can push on to close the gap on Rory McIlroy.

16:01 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson (+3) is back to where he started the day with a birdie on 17. The projected cut is +2 as it stands so he’s got some work to do on his last 10 holes to make it into the weekend.

15:54 , Michael Jones

Patton Kizzire (-1) gives his early birdie back to the course with a bogey on the second.

Justin Thomas (-4) fails to convert a lengthy birdie chance on 17 and has to settle for another par. Fitzpatrick (-3) hangs on for a par with a testing putt on 13. The Englishman is going well out there.

15:46 , Michael Jones

Birdie! Joaquin Niemann (-4) moves within one shot of leader Rory McIlroy with his second birdie in three holes after a three on the 12th.

Can he make use of the par-5 up next to take a share of the lead?

15:38 , Michael Jones

Things aren’t clicking for Dustin Johnson (+4). He hasn’t found his rhythm with the putter and slides another birdie opportunity past the hole on the 16th.

Just ahead of him Shane Lowry (-2) approach on the 17th skips through the green and he’s got a bit of work to do to rescue a par.

15:34 , Michael Jones

Five pars in five holes for Jon Rahm (+3). Neither of his playing partners, Scottie Scheffler (+1) and Collin Morikawa (+2), have been able to make moves in the early stages of their rounds. All three are playing consistent golf, pars all round.

Short of the green on the long par-4 16th, Justin Thomas’ third shot is a dainty chip onto the dancefloor which leaves him with a very gettable par putt.

15:31 , Michael Jones

Another well earned par on 12 for Matt Fitzpatrick and he can go and attack the par-5 13th. There are only two par-5s on the course and the 13th is an accessible green in two which could result in a putt for eagle.

Patton Kizzire gets his round started with a birdie on the first. He joins Lowry and other on (-2).

15:24 , Michael Jones

Birdie-par-par thru the first three holes of the day for Tommy Fleetwood sees him move back to level par for the tourament.

Justin Thomas safely navigates the 15th with another par after a bogey on the previous hole but he’s into the rough off the tee on 16. Work to do for him.

15:16 , Michael Jones

Terrific start to the day for Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (-3) who birdies his opening hole - the 10th - to move within two of Rory McIlroy who still leads the way.

Matt Fitzpatrick joins him on three-under with a swinging putt on 11 to collect his first birdie of the day.

15:12 , Michael Jones

Rickie Fowler is back to (Evs) with a decent birdie on 13.

Scottie Scheffler (+1), Collin Morikawa (+2) and Jon Rahm (+3) have all been steady over their opening three holes. The trio have all recorded three straight pars.

15:06 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas is in trouble on the par-3 14th. He missed the green off the tee and left himself a big left-to-right swinger up the hill for par. It’s not a bad effort but the ball curls around the back of the hole and he drops back to (-4).

15:02 , Michael Jones

South Korea’s K.H. Lee rolls a putt home on the sixth for his second birdie of the day. He’s also notched upa bogey but is moving the right way up the leaderboard to group at two-under.

Also on (-2) is Shane Lowry but he’s out of position off the tee on the 15th. Out of the rough he’s got 158-yards to go to the hole and attempts to draw one back onto the green. It’s a little heavy but Lowry gets a lovely bounce and his approach finishes just off the back of the dancefloor.

14:54 , Michael Jones

Birdie! With the wind really picking up at Southern Hills, Justin Thomas takes a share of the lead with a four on the par-5 13th. He joins Rory McIlroy on (-5) with two birdies in his opening four holes on day two.

14:49 , Michael Jones

Back on 12, Collin Morikawa has a long chat with his caddy on how to deal with the wind before flicking his 170-yard approach onto the front edge of the green leaving his ball just under the hole for a birdie chance.

Oh yes. After laying up on 13 Justin Thomas dinks one over the water and leaves himself a three/four foot putt for birdie.

Speaking of birdies Shane Lowry is down to (-2) after a two on the par-3 14th. He’s recorded consecutive birdies and is two-under for the day.

14:45 , Michael Jones

A long iron from Shane Lowry (-1) sees him safely onto the green at the par-3 14th. His playing partner Brooks Koepka (+4) knocks his shot over to the left side and may have found the sand.

Justin Thomas’ (-4) wayward tee shot on the par-5 13th leaves him with no clear sight of the green for his second and he lays up with a chip into the middle of the fairway. It’s smart play and if he can get up-and-down from here he’ll pick up another birdie.

14:40 , Michael Jones

Brooks Koepka (+4) follows Lowry in for a birdie on 13. Will that be the spark he needs to get back into the tournament?

Scottie Scheffler (+1) makes a very solid two-putt from the edge of the 11th green to record a second par of the day. Steady start from the world No. 1.

Jon Rahm (+3) and Collin Morikawa (+2) match him with threes of their own.

14:36 , Michael Jones

Great recovery from Thomas who holes his second putt on 12 to save par. He remains one behind Rory McIlroy who’ll tee off later this evening.

Drop! Shane Lowry’s eagle putt on 13 skirts the left edge of the hole and just rolls past. That’s a birdie for the Irishman who moves into the red at one-under.

14:31 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas (-4) misreads a 50ft putt for birdie on the 12th and leaves himself with a tricky eight or nine footer to save par. He tried to bend the putt around from the right but it never turned.

Up ahead on 13, Shane Lowry (Evs) whacks his second shot 266-yards onto the green to set up a putt for eagle. Fantastic approach shot.

14:28 , Michael Jones

‘Oh no!’ cries Collin Morikawa as he flicks his bunker shot onto the 10th green and leaves it with a foot of the hole. He didn’t think he’d caught it quite right and looks a little sheepish about the end result. That should be an opening par for him.

It’s a par for Scottie Scheffler too. His birdie effort just swerves to the right side of the hole and he taps in for a good four considering his position off the tee.

14:22 , Michael Jones

Morikawa’s drive on the 10th bounced into the first cut of rough and sank leaving a tricky second which he flicked into the green side bunker.

Scheffler is safely on the green with his approach but Rahm will be disappointed with his wedge from 115-yards. It looked good off the club but the back spin on the ball takes it away from the hole and leaves the Spaniard with a lengthy putt for birdie.

14:18 , Michael Jones

Justin Thomas (-4) settles for a par on the 11th after leaving his birdie putt a couple of inches short of the hole. It was a long, curling effort that just ran out of steam. Two threes to open his round.

Ahead on the 12th green Brooks Koepka (+5) makes a fine up and down from the bunker to save his par. Birdie-bogey-par for the two-time PGA Championship winner.

14:15 , Michael Jones

Jon Rahm (+3) kicks off proceedings for this trio. He hits his shot and immediately bends down to pick up the tee. A sure sign that it’s a good one.

Collin Morikawa (+2) follows him into the fairway urging his ball to hold up before the rough. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+1) elects for an iron off the tee and finishes in the left-side second cut.

14:12 , Michael Jones

Rickie Fowler’s approach to the 10th green is good. A 132-yard chip leaving a right-to-left uphill putt for birdie.

Back on the tee Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler are about to get their rounds underway.

14:05 , Tom Kershaw

Justin Thomas takes advantage at the gentle 10th. The American cuts down a nine-iron from around 145 yards and judges it very well, leaving a short birdie putt. He rolls it in confidently and he’s now at -4, just one back of McIlroy.

14:03 , Tom Kershaw

Big cheers go up for Rickie Fowler, who’s playing alongside Jason Day and Harold Varner III. All three players shot 71 yesterday and could certainly put themselves in contention with a strong performance today.

13:52 , Tom Kershaw

Thomas, Johnson and Cantlay are on the first tee now. The Ryder Cup teammates are all smiles and share a joke before getting underway. The latter finished with a disappointing 76 yesterday and it’s not the finest tee shot, turning over his fairway metal into the left rough.

13:47 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka at least gets off to a brighter start today with an exquisite approach into the 10th. That should be a tap-in birdie for the two-time PGA champion, which will take him to +4. That’s still some nine shots back of McIlroy.

13:44 , Tom Kershaw

There was a full shot advantage for yesterday’s early starters in comparison with how those who went off in the afternoon fared due to the change in weather. Justin Thomas was one of the few who was able to tackle the higher winds and “chewed up greens”, as Scottie Scheffler put it. Thomas finished just two shots back of McIlroy and will get his second round underway shortly alongside Patrick Cantlay and Dustin Johnson.

13:29 , Tom Kershaw

The first of our star groups will be getting underway shortly at the 10th tee, which has proven to be a profitable hole so far. Brooks Koepka endured a miserable opening round of 75 and is fighting to make the cut, however, Shane Lowry is still in contention after an even par 70. The less said about Adam Scott the better. The Australian might have one of golf’s smoothest swings, but a 77 will have seen him fully booked on a flight home.

13:07 , Tom Kershaw

The pick of the morning groups features the world’s No 1, No 2 and No 3. However, Scottie Scheffler (+1), Jon Rahm (+3) and Collin Morikawa (+2) all struggled in the late afternoon conditions yesterday as the wind started to pick up. They will get underway in just over an hour.

13:00 , Tom Kershaw

We’re just moments away from the first tee shot on the second day at Southern Hills.

12:51 , Tom Kershaw

Lee Westwood made a disappointing start to his PGA Championship, with a five-over-par opening round leaving him on the lower reaches of the leaderboard. To add insult to injury, it was revealed that UPS have cut ties with the former world No 1 in an apparent response to his links to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Westwood is among the players to have requested releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to contest the first LIV Golf Invitational next month, which has a prize fund of £20.2million and winner’s cheque of £3.2million.

Those requests have been turned down and the situation looks set to end in legal action, with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman pledging to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players who are sanctioned for competing at Centurion Club without permission.

Westwood, who was pictured without the UPS logo on his shirt during a first round of 75 in the US PGA Championship, told Morning Read/SI.com: “I feel fortunate to have been with UPS for 14 years. Such a great company.”

In a statement, UPS president of international communications Kara Ross said: “We value the relationship we’ve had but make decisions based on what is best for our business.

“We will continue to focus on sponsorship initiatives that are important for UPS and consistent with our business priorities.

“The decision to end our partnership is a strategic business decision that allows us to focus on other initiatives.

“We maintain alternative sponsorships across other sports as well as cultural, philanthropic and sustainability-led initiatives to support our brand and meet the needs of our business.”

12:44 , Tom Kershaw

If you missed yesterday’s action, here’s our report as Rory McIlroy surged into the lead and Tiger Woods faltered on the first day at Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy enjoys flying start at PGA Championship as Tiger Woods falters

PGA Championship: Tee times

12:05 , Tom Kershaw

Here are the tee times in full for day two, with Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry among the early starters.

Round two tee-times

Starting at hole one

13:00 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

13:11 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

13:22 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US)

13:33 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US)

13:44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US)

13:55 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)

14:06 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US)

14:17 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

14:28 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US)

14:39 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

14:50 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US)

15:01 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

15:12 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US),

18:30 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US)

18:41 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

18:52 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

19:03 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)

19:14 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US)

19:25 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)

19:36 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US)

19:47 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US)

19:58 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

20:09 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US)

20:20 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

20:31 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US)

20:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US)

Starting at hole 10

13:05 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

13:16 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US)

13:27 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

13:38 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:49 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US)

14:00 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US)

14:11 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)

14:22 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

14:33 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

14:44 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

14:55 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

15:06 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

15:17 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US)

18:25 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

18:36 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US)

18:47 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US)

18:58 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

19:09 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US)

19:20 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US)

19:31 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

19:42 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US)

19:53 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)

20:04 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US)

20:15 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US)

20:26 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US)

20:37 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US)

PGA Championship: Day Two

11:33 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the second round of the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into this afternoon’s play after a stunning round of 65 ensured the Northern Irishman finally got off the flying start he’s been missing at the majors for so long.

Since winning the last of his four majors at the 2014 PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his most recent effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.

But it was a completely different story on a sweltering opening day at Southern Hills as seven birdies and two bogeys saw McIlroy record his lowest round in a major since the 2011 US Open.

“It is a great start but I’m not getting ahead of myself,” he said afterwards. “I did pretty much everything you need to do out there and I’m going to have to keep doing the same the next three days.”