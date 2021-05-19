PGA Championship 2021: Bettors like Sergio Garcia to lead after Thursday's first round

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read

There are some BetMGM bettors really hoping for a good round of golf from Sergio Garcia on Thursday.

The 2017 Masters champion is the most popular pick among bettors to be at the top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of the first round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Just over 3% of the first-round leader tickets at BetMGM are on Garcia. Those tickets make up about 5% of the total handle at the sportsbook.

Garcia is likely a popular pick because of his name recognition and his odds (+6600). He missed the cut at last weekend's AT&T Byron Nelson. 

This weekend's PGA Championship will be Garcia's first weekend officially back with recognizable golf brand TaylorMade. 

Garcia isn’t the only popular pick at BetMGM to be winning on Thursday. The most handle (6.3%) is on Australian Cameron Smith (+5000) and 5.9% of the handle is on Keegan Bradley (+5000). Both Smith and Bradley have posted low rounds in tournaments this year; they’re more than capable of getting hot and rocketing to the top of the leaderboard.

Bettors like Jordan Spieth (+2500) too. He’s a very popular pick to win the entire tournament and complete the career Grand Slam. And 2.8% of tickets and 2.3% of the handle is on Spieth to be leading after the first round.

The favorite to win the tournament is Rory McIlroy. He won the PGA at Kiawah in 2012. He’s also the favorite to be leading after the first round. McIlroy is at +2200 ahead of Jon Rahm, Spieth and Justin Thomas. If you’re looking for a couple value plays, Webb Simpson at +4000 and Carl Schwartzel at +6600 could be worth a flier.

