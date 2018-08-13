PGA Championship 2018: How much prize money every player earned at the 2018 PGA

Brooks Koepka already scored the largest pay day in golf this year when he won the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June and banked the $2.16 million first prize. Yet we get the feeling the 28-year-old former All-American at Florida State isn't going to be disappointing with only making $1.98 million on Sunday for his victory at the 100th PGA Championship, his third career major championship title and the third he's won in his last six major starts dating back to the 2017 U.S. Open. With the win, Koepka is just the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA in the same calendar year, joining Gene Sarazen (192), Ben Hogan (1948), Jack Nicklaus (1980) and Tiger Woods (2000).

This year the PGA of America bumped up the overall prize money for its oldest event from $10.5 million to an $11 million purse. Suffice it to say, the folks at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis are more than happy for the association's largesse.

Curious how much everybody made for their efforts in the year's final men's major? Here's the breakdown for the prize money every player who made the cut earned this week at Bellerive.

Win: Brooks Koepka (-16): $1,980,000

2: Tiger Woods (-14): $1,188,000

3: Adam Scott (-13): $748,000

T-4: Stewart Cink (-11): $489,250

T-4: Jon Rahm (-11): $489,250

T-6: Thomas Pieters (-10): $334,712.50

T-6: Francesco Molinari (-10): $334,712.50

T-6: Justin Thomas (-10): $334,712.50

T-6: Gary Woodland (-10): $334,712.50

T-10: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-9): $261,985

T-10: Tyrrell Hatton (-9): $261,985

T-12: Jordan Spieth (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Chez Reavie (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Brandon Stone (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Daniel Beger (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Kevin Kisner (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Shane Lowry (-8): $187,747.14

T-12: Rickie Fowler (-8): $187,747.14

T-19: Zach Johnson (-7): $113,125

T-19: Kevin Na (-7): $113,125

T-19: Jason Kokrak (-7): $113,125

T-19: Justin Rose (-7): $113,125

T-19: Matt Wallace (-7): $113,125

T-19: Webb Simpson (-7): $113,125

T-19: Julian Suri (-7): $113,125

T-19: Jason Day (-7): $113,125



















































T-27th: Ryan Fox (-6): $76,000

T-27th: Branden Grace (-6): $76,000

T-27th: Dustin Johnson (-6): $76,000

T-27th: Patrick Cantlay (-6): $76,000

T-31st: Dylan Frittelli (-5): $63,500

T-31st: Chris Kirk (-5): $63,500

T-31st: Emiliano Grillo (-5): $63,500

T-31st: Ian Poulter (-5): $63,500

T-35th: Hideki Matsuyama (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: J.J. Spaun (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: Russell Knox (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: Tommy Fleetwood (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: Billy Horschel (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: Pat Perez (-4): $48,428.57

T-35th: Xander Schauffele (-4): $48,428.57

T-42nd: Tony Finau (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Sungjae Im (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Jimmy Walker (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Brandt Snedeker (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Keegan Bradley (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Martin Kaymer (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Ben Kern (-3): $33,281.25

T-42nd: Charl Schwartzel (-3): $33,281.25













































T-50: Russell Henley (-2): $24,833.33

T-50: Austin Cook (-2): $24,833.33

T-50: Brice Garnett (-2): $24,833.33

T-50: Rory McIlroy (-2): $24,833.33

T-50: Seungsu Han (-2): $24,833.33

T-50: Andrew Landry (-2): $24,833.33

T-56: Cameron Smith (-1): $22,566.66

T-56: Thorbjørn Olesen (-1): $22,566.66

T-56: Byeong Hun An (-1): $22,566.66

T-59: Jhonattan Vegas (E): $21,316.66

T-59: Ollie Schniederjans (E): $21,316.66

T-59: Andrew Putnam (E): $21,316.66

T-59: Satoshi Kodaira (E): $21,316.66

T-59: Ryan Moore (E): $21,316.66

T-59: Eddie Pepperell (E): $21,316.66

T-65: Chris Stroud (+1): $20,100

T-65: Kevin Chappell (+1): $20,100

T-65: Ross Fisher (+1): $20,100 T-65: Adrian Otaegui (+1): $20,100

T-65: Yuta Ikeda (+1): $20,100

T-65: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (+1): $20,100

T-71: Charles Howell III (+2): $19,200

T-71: Jim Furyk (+2): $19,200

T-71: Brian Harman (+2): $19,200

T-71: Marc Leishman (+2): $19,200

T-71: Nick Watney (+2): $19,200

T-71: Joaquin Niemann (+2): $19,200

T-71: Ted Potter Jr. (+2): $19,200

78: Vijau Singh (+3): $18,800

79: Brian Gay (+7): $18,700

80: Scott Brown (+9): $18,600



























































