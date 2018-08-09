PGA Championship 2018 live blog: Tiger Woods rallies to shoot even-par 70; Rickie Fowler opens with 65

For a final time, the PGA Championship will be the final major of the golf season — and there are so many questions to answer as play gets underway Thursday morning at Bellerive. Can Justin Thomas defend his title? Will Tiger Woods finally win a 15th major? Will Rory McIlroy finally win a fifth? And why in the world did the PGA pick St. Louis as the site of its centennial anniversary? We will start getting answers to all of those questions today (well, maybe not the last), and we will be here to update you on everything going on, especially with that super group of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas, which tees off at 8:20 CT (9:20 ET for those of you that struggle with that stuff).

One other question sure to make the rounds is "Why isn't this thing on TV until 2 p.m.?" It's a great question, but in the meantime, here's a helpful guide to how you can live-stream the action. Also helpful to get you started is our hole-by-hole course guide of Bellerive as well as our top 13 picks to win. You know, so you can make fun of us later. Anyway, enjoy the golf and keep it right here for all the latest news, scores, and highlights. (All times ET)

2:15 p.m.: Hey, TV coverage is on! How about that?! OK, let's get caught up on some golfers other than that Tiger woods group. Oh wait, Tiger is being interviewed on TNT, hang on.

"Just grind my way around this place," Woods said. "Try to stay as patient as possible. I got off to a terrible start, just tried to hang in there and eat away at it."

Club pro Matt Dobyns has birdied his first three holes, wait, hang on, Tiger is still talking.

"I feel hot," Woods said with a laugh. "I feel fine. If I didn't get off to such a bad start, I played well enough to put myself under par and there aren't a lot of guys who are going to runaway with this thing today."

OK, let's rundown the leader board. Rickie Fowler leads at 5 under, but there's a large group at 3 under, including Jason Day, Ian Poulter, and Pat Perez. On the flip side, Tony Finau (+4) and Phil Mickelson (+3) are the leaders in the clubhouse for the most disappointing rounds.

2:03 p.m.: With a two-putt par on his final hole of the day, Tiger Woods posts an even-par 70 to open the PGA Championship. Woods undoubtedly was hoping for better before he teed off this morning, but he has to be happy with the score considering his disastrous start that saw him three over through two holes. Rory McIlroy matches Tiger at even, while Justin Thomas shoots the group's low score, a one-under 69, despite a bogey on the last.

1:45 p.m.: Well, it took more than four hours, but Tiger Woods is back to where he began the day at even par. Woods strung together two big hits at the par-5 8th, but his 3-wood just came up short and left him in an awkward spot. After a decent pitch, Tiger rolled in a 10-footer for the lone birdie on the hole for the super group. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy each made par to stay at two under and even, respectively. One hole to go.

1:22 p.m.: Three more pars for Tiger, Rory and JT on the par-4 7th, although all three nearly made birdie putts. They move onto the par-5 8th hole, their 17th of the day. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler has posted the low round of the day so far, a 65 that currently gives him a two-shot lead. We know this not because we saw it, but only because of leader boards. Which begs the question, if Rickie Fowler shoots a 65 in the forest and no one sees it, is it still a 65? Kidding, of course. But what a weird scenario that one of golf's most popular figures could be leading a major and yet golf fans can't even watch.

1:08 p.m.: After a long wait on the sixth tee, Tiger hits a terrible tee shot on the par 3. But he recovers with a fantastic flop shot and saves par to stay at one over. That's the good news. The bad news is he's now fallen six shots behind Rickie Fowler, who doesn't seem to mind that no one is getting to see his first round. After a birdie on the par-5 eighth, Fowlers 17th hole of the day, he's two clear of everyone at five under.

12:50 p.m.: Tiger sticks a terrific approach on the par-4 fifth, but hits a terrible birdie putt and settles for par. His playing partners make the same. Onto the par-3 sixth, which is playing as the most difficult hole (3.4 stroke average) in the first round thus far.

12:35 p.m.: Tiger makes a fantastic up-and-down from a deep greenside bunker to save par at the par-4 4th and remain at one over. Rory McIlroy makes par to stay a shot better, while Justin Thomas makes his first bogey of the day to drop back to two under. Rickie Fowler is now the solo leader at four under through 16 holes.

12:22 p.m.: Three more pars on the par-3 3rd from this marquee group. Tiger came the closest to making birdie, just coming up short on his 20-foot attempt. One player we haven't mentioned yet is Jason Day. The 2015 PGA champ (and ahem, my pick to win this thing) is quietly two under thru 13.

12:14 p.m.: Three pars from Tiger, Rory and JT at the par-4 2nd hole. Woods then finds the center of the green on the par-3 3rd. Meanwhile, it's still a three-way tie atop the leader board at three under between Tiger's playing partner Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and. . . Stewart Cink. The six-time PGA Tour winner is playing in his first PGA since 2014, but he finished T-24 at the Open Championship last month and had a runner-up earlier in the season at the Travelers Championship.

12:00 p.m.: We've reached High Noon and Tiger Woods is starting to show some True Grit. Sorry for the Western references, but Big Cat is starting to prowl at Bellerive finally. After birdieing No. 18, Woods made it back-to-back birdies on the par-4 1st to begin his second nine. He's still one over, but on a day (at least, so far) where the predicted crazy low scores haven't come yet, he's still just four shots off the lead.

11:47 a.m.: Rickie Fowler birdies the par-3 3rd to join the leaders at three under. Again, this is Rickie Fowler. Tied for the lead. At a major. And you can't see his round anywhere. What is going on?! At least, you can watch some of his highlights online:

11:42 a.m.: Tiger ends his front nine with the first birdie of the day on Bellerive's difficult 18th hole.

Still, it's a disappointing two-over-par 37 to start his tournament. Rory McIlroy bogeys the hole to turn at even par, while Justin Thomas caps a bogey-free 32 with a two-putt par.

11:31 a.m.: A year ago, much of the pre-tournament talk (It helped that Tiger wasn't playing) was around Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama. The two led the best-player-without-a-major debate (They still probably do) and were in the midst of great seasons. Well, maybe this is finally (one of) their time. Playing together, both are two under through 11 holes. And the third member of their group, Ian Poulter (another player looking for major No. 1) is also at two under. Maybe we should start watching their round. Oh, right. You can't watch it anywhere. This is major.

11:25 a.m.: The super group walks away with three pretty disappointing pars on its first par 5 of the day. Woods was in the most danger of actually dropping a shot, but he got up and down from a deep bunker to remain at three over through eight holes. Of the 78 players on the course right now, Tiger only leads one other non-club pro, Cameron Smith. So yeah, not a great start. . .

11:06 a.m.: Predictably, Tiger's loose tee shot results in another bogey on No. 16, although he nearly chipped in for par. Playing partners Rory and JT handle the difficult par 3 with pars. Coming up, one of only two par 5s this week. At plus three, Woods desperately needs a birdie to get back into this thing.

10:56 a.m.: So much for building any momentum after that miraculous par. Woods yanks his tee shot on the par-3 16th and will face an even more difficult up and down than on the last hole. This is exhausting. . .

10:51 a.m.: It's not another birdie for Tiger Woods, but it will feel like one. After a snap hook left into the trees, Tiger hacked one that stayed in the left rough with more tree trouble. But he wedges a shot from 70 yards that clips a branch and winds up about eight feet from the hole. Woods makes the putt for an unlikely par save to remain at two over.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas continues his early assault on Bellerive, hitting his approach to four feet and making a third birdie to grab a share of the early lead.

10:35 a.m.: For the first time today, all three players in the super group make par on the same hole. In other news, Phil Mickelson just hit a big road bump in the other featured group, making a double bogey on the 15th hole to drop to one over. Playing partners Keegan Bradley (-2) and Jason Day (-1) are faring better.

10:19 a.m.: Woods gives himself a decent look at another birdie on the par-3 13th, but pulls his putt. Rory McIlroy does no such thing, though, rolling in a second birdie to get into red figures, just one shot behind playing partner Justin Thomas at two under through four holes. But Ian Poulter, fresh off a nice showing at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, currently has the lead at three under through seven.

10:08 a.m.: Tiger! BACK! OK, not quite, but a tap-in birdie on the par-4 12th after starting bogey-double will help.

Justin Thomas adds another birdie, while Rory McIlroy only makes par. Weak.

9:56 a.m.: Oh, boy. Things just got rough really, really early for Tiger. After missing the fairway left with an iron, Woods' approach comes up short and finds the water on the par-4 11th. Tiger fails to get up and down to make a disastrous double bogey — after that opening bogey — on what is a birdie hole. To that point, both his playing partners, Rory and Justin, make birdie. Woods is three over thru two. Welp.

9:41 a.m.: The first hole is in the books for the marquee trio and it's one that two of them would like to forget. Woods and McIlroy both open their tournaments with bogeys, while Thomas makes a two-putt par. Woods chose to punch out to the fairway after drawing a bad lie and he wound up needing to make an eight-footer to save five. McIlroy found a greenside bunker with his approach and failed to get up and down. On the bright side, No. 10 is expected to be one of the toughest holes on the course all week.

9:28 a.m.: After a minor delay thanks to Jordan Smith in the group ahead, the super group of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas is off. JT stripes a drive down the middle, but both Woods and McIlroy miss right on this difficult dogleg left par 4 that measures 508 yards. Not exactly an easy hole to start on.

9:20 a.m.: Tiger Woods is headed toward the 10th tee to begin his tournament and I just figured out how to stream his round live on my TV! YES! THIS IS MAJOR!!!

9:12 a.m.: A couple early surprises as two of the most popular picks to win, Tony Finau and Xander Schaffele, are struggling early. The two are a combined five over par through three holes. Making things worse for these Ryder Cup hopefuls is the fact they're playing with U.S. captain Jim Furyk. And the captain is kicking their butts early at even par.

8:45 a.m.: Austin Cook is one of the first two players to get into red figures. On Wednesday, his caddie, Kip Henley, tweeted out his reasons why a shorter hitter like Cook could contend at Bellerive:

And after examining the leader board from the last time the PGA Tour came here (the 2008 BMW Championship), he may have a point. . .

8:36 a.m.: Tiger Woods has made his way to the course and is warming up:

And before anyone criticizes us documenting his every move this week, just look at the crowds he drew on WEDNESDAY:

7:50 a.m.: The PGA Championship kicks off with the trio of Eddie Pepperell, Michael Block, and Ryan Fox. Pepperell, as you probably remember, is the guy who had the clubhouse lead at the Open Championship for a long time on Sunday despite admitting he played the final round "a little hungover." We're guessing he didn't drink much last night, though. That's a pretty early tee time.

