PGA Championship 2018: First and second round tee times

Another fast-paced PGA Tour season is coming to a close, and with that comes the fourth and final men's major of 2018, the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club outside of St. Louis in Town and County, Mo. This will be the final year the event is played in August, as the PGA of America gets set to move its oldest championship to May beginning in 2019 at Bethpage Black. What was once known as "Glory's Last Shot" and then as "The Season's Final Major," now becomes the second major of the year, a month after the Masters is played in April.

The 100th edition of the championship is shaping up to be a special one as Tiger Woods makes his first start in the PGA since 2015, when he missed the cut at Whistling Straits. It was his third consecutive missed cut in a major that season, and the last time we'd see him play in any major up until his latest comeback this year. He comes into the 2018 PGA Championship an entirely different player than he looked in 2015, having just finished T-6 in the Open Championship, his fourth finish inside the top six this season. Yet he still is in search of that elusive 80th career PGA Tour victory, and will need to somehow improve his play off the tee to have any chance of competing against the some of the world's best at Bellerive, where he'll look to add a fifth Wanamaker Trophy to his collection after previous wins in 1999, 2000 2006 and 2007.

To accomplish that, Woods takes on another stout field, full of players in good form looking to end their season on a high note. Some of those include tournament favorite Dustin Johnson, who continues to rack up victories and is currently the No. 1 ranked player in the world, but is still hoping to find another major victory, his last and only coming in the 2016 U.S. Open. Jason Day is also looking to win his second major, having won the PGA Championship in 2015 at Whistling Straits. The Australian has won twice this year, most recently in May at Quail Hollow, but has yet to come close to a third victory in five starts since.

Then there's defending champion Justin Thomas, who came out strong in his 2017-'18 campaign with wins at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges and the Honda Classic, immediately followed by a solo second at the WGC-Mexico and fourth-place finish at the WGC-Dell Match Play. But, like Day, Thomas has also cooled off since, finishing in the top 10 just once in eight starts after the Match Play.

Story Continues

The tee times for the first and second round at the Bellerive are expected to be released the Friday prior to championship week. Check back here for a complete listing.