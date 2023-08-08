The PGA is in its final weeks of the 2022-2023 season. The top 70 players will contend at TPC Southwind in Memphis for a spot in next week’s BMW Championship. With all players guaranteed a full four days of action, any player that is hot with his irons and putter can win. Here are two players to wager in the top-20 market who could win outright.

Brian Harman

Top 20 +120

Top 10 +320

Top 5 +750

To win +4000

Going big with this one and why not? Harman is coming off a win in the Open Championship. Back-to-back wins are extremely difficult and unlikely. However, Harman finished T3 here last year. His skills fit the mold for a player that can contend at TPC Southwind, as he's top 25 on approach and second in the field for strokes gained putting.

Remove the links courses (Scottish Open and The Open) and Harman has been solid, gaining four-plus strokes with his irons in three straight. Besides, Bermuda greens are Harman’s best putting surface looking at long term results, and he’s been putting well below his baseline this season. Considering this is the postseason and he’s had a couple of weeks to celebrate and refocus, plus money for a top 20 is a good grab.

Tyrrell Hatton

Top 20 -120

Top 10 +210

Top 5 +450

To win +2200

I need Hatton to find a win already! I’ve been tooting his horn all year long and for good reason. In 2023, Hatton has 11 top-20 finishes in 16 tournaments, including seven top 10s. Hatton has not lost strokes in ball striking in a single event this year. In his first seven tournaments, he lost strokes putting in four but turned that around and has gained strokes putting in nine straight.

Hatton may not have the good course history to complement, but this is the best stretch of golf he’s played. There’s no better time than now to capitalize on that putting game, which is exceeding his benchmark. A player who gains from tee to green in every tournament he plays and has been hot with the putter? That’s a player you take a shot on.