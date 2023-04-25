PGA betting: Two players to wager Top 20 in the Mexico Open

The PGA is heading to Mexico for the Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallarta course. A par 71 that runs nearly 7,500 yards, the PGA has been here just once, with Jon Rahm winning last year with a 72-hole course-record 17-under.

With only one year of data available, it was evident that players who performed well off the tee excelled, with nine of the top 15 players finishing top 10 in strokes gained off the tee.

Here are two players who could contend this week for a Top 20 and who could win outright.

Top 20 +120

Top 10 +260

Top 5 +550

To win +2800

Vidanta rewards distance and not necessarily accuracy. Rodgers is top 10 in the field for strokes gained off the tee, while also ranking top 20 on long courses. That’s because Rodgers is top 20 in the field for driving distance. He finished T10 here last year, gaining five strokes off the tee, good for third best in the field behind Rahm. Rodgers has been struggling as of late, playing eight tournaments since mid-February and missing the cut in four. Perhaps he’s found some momentum, losing strokes ball striking in four straight events and gaining at least six strokes in back-to-back events. He finished solo fifth at the Valero Texas Open followed by a T9 at RBC Heritage.

Top 20 -115

Top 10 +180

Top 5 +360

To win +1600

Clark doesn’t quite fit the bill, ranked outside the top 40 for strokes gained off the tee. Plus, he finished T67 here last year, losing strokes in every category except on approach. So why like him this time around? Clark is playing really well. Though he lacks the distance off the the box, Clark has been one of the better iron players this year, ranking fifth in the field for strokes gained on approach. His iron play has helped him land four top-20 finishes in 2023, including T10 in the Phoenix Open and solo fifth in the Valspar Championship. He’s been playing so well overall that he’s second in the field for strokes gained total in the last 24 rounds. Clark has increasingly become a better and more consistent golfer. This could be his week.