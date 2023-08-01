PGA betting: Two players to back in the Wyndham Championship

In the final event of the PGA Tour regular season, Sedgefield Country Club hosts the Wyndham Championship. It’s a fascinating week as players are fighting for their tour cards for next year with only non-playoff events wrapping up the season. The course is loaded with tree-lined fairways, leaving little room for error. Golfers who are accurate off the tee and can capitalize on birdie opportunities will excel this week. Back these two players who can win outright in the top-30 and top-20 markets.

Beau Hossler

Top 30: +150

Top 20: +275

Top 10: +600

Top 5: +1200

To win: +5500

My fellow Longhorn is my long shot to win. However, plus money for a top-30 finish, though still not a slam dunk, is valuable with his recent run of success. Hossler has three straight top-26 finishes, including T6 in the Barracuda Championship. This is a risky play because he has only seven top-30 finishes and as many missed cuts this year. Reason for optimism: Hossler has turned his season around. In the first four months of the year, he was losing strokes in nearly every category, in nearly every tournament.

After a third-place finish in the Zurich Classic in late April, Hossler has gained in nearly every category, in nearly every tournament. What has me intrigued is that you can see through his data that his game is slowly coming together.

In his last three tournaments, Hossler popped off with his irons, gaining nearly seven strokes in the Barracuda Championship. Then last week, he popped off with the flat stick, gaining nearly six strokes putting for a T13 in the 3M Open, while staying consistent off the tee. Plus, he is 17th in the field for putting on Bermuda grass greens. If he can somehow put it all together, he could be the long shot no one saw coming.

Russell Henley

Top 20: +115

Top 10: +240

Top 5: +450

To win: +2000

By default, Henley should be an auto-bet simply for his history in this tournament, with three straight top-10 finishes, including a T5 last year. I’m not overweighing a missed cut in The Open Championship. Prior to that, Henley had four top-20 finishes in five starts. Henley is eighth in the field in driving accuracy and first from tee to green. I’m choosing to overlook him losing strokes putting in back-to-back weeks because history shows that Henley is capable.

It’s only his second time losing strokes putting in back-to-back weeks since March. With Bermuda greens as his best putting surface, combined with his course history, you’ve got to fire plus-money for a top 20 and sprinkle on the outright odds.