PGA betting: One player to wager top 40 in the Scottish Open

The PGA heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship next week. The Renaissance Club, a par-70 course at 7,237 yards, is one that favors accuracy and strong iron play.

Here’s one play to back in at least the top-40 market.

Brian Harman

Top 40 +100

Top 30 +175

Top 20 +320

Top 10 +800

Top 5 +1800

To win +10000

The native Georgian has found his game. Harman isn’t known for gaining strokes off the tee, but it’s because he lacks the distance (71st). However, Harman does have the accuracy (eighth in the field), which holds more weight on a course such as Renaissance Club with tree-lined fairways. His last six months are a sign of improvement. After losing strokes on approach in eight straight tournaments to start the year, Harman has now gained in five of his last six played, while also gaining strokes putting in five straight. The improvements have led to back-to-back top-10 finishes: T2 in the Travelers Championship and T9 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He’s far from consistent, but you can see a shift in his game. If he’s driving the ball well and keeps up the accuracy, making the cut is doable and getting even money for a top 40 becomes valuable. Give me an accurate player off the tee who gains with his irons and can putt — yes, I will grab value when given.

Bet Harman to finish top 40 and sprinkle outright, just in case.