PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

Frank Schwab
·1 min read
The good thing about betting on golf tournaments is it's one of the few ways to get a massive payday on a huge underdog. It's not like there are many 50-to-1 shots when you're betting the NFL. 

Finding the right long shot in golf is the challenge. One bettor did it last week and ended up turning a $2,000 bet into a six-figure win. 

Jason Kokrak was +5000 to win last week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Kokrak had only won one PGA tour event, taking last October's CJ Cup to break a streak of 232 starts without a tournament win. On Sunday he was paired with Jordan Spieth, one of the best golfers in the world who was playing near his hometown of Dallas and a crowd favorite. 

Kokrak shot an even-par final round while Spieth was +3, giving Kokrak the title and one bettor a nice win. 

A bettor at BetMGM put $2,000 on Kokrak when he was 50-to-1 to win the tournament. That bet returned $100,000. 

Bettors warmed up to Kokrak as the tournament went on and he was high on the leaderboard. By the end of the tournament, 6% of tickets and 13% of the money bet on the winner was on Kokrak. 

One bettor had a strong feeling that Kokrak could win the event despite some long odds. That hunch made for a nice weekend. 

Jason Kokrak hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
