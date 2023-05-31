PGA betting, odds: We're riding the Rickie Fowler wave into the Memorial Tournament

If you’ve been following my PGA content, you’re likely noticing a pattern. I am consistently backing the same group of players. If it’s working, why change it? This week is no different. The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village is a course for ball strikers and those with the ability to navigate around the firm/small greens. Strong iron play is a must. Here are two players to back in the Top 20 market.

Corey Conners

Top 30 -115

Top 20 +150

Top 10 +360

Top 5 +850

To win +4000

Backing Conners in the Top 30 market is the best option, but if you’re feeling frisky, grabbing plus money for a Top 20 is fair game. Conners is one of the best ball-strikers on tour, 11th best in the field. Now, there’s reason to believe that Conners has a rejuvenated short game, gaining strokes both around the green and putting in back-to-back tournaments. That mini surge in ability helped Conners to a T8 in the Wells Fargo Championship and a T12 in the PGA Championship. The T12 doesn’t look strong but Conners was actually one shot back of the lead heading into Day 4 at Oak Hill. Unfortunately, he shot five over on that day. Still, looking at the complete picture, Conners has gained strokes in every category in two straight tournaments. He’s in contention if he can keep that up.

Rickie Fowler

Top 30 -140

Top 20 +140

Top 10 +320

Top 5 +700

To win +3500

Yes, Fowler is on my card once again. He’s been money in the Top 20 market with nine top-20 finishes in 12 tournaments this year. Fowler is 11th in the field for strokes gained total and top 15 for short game. Sure, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, his first missed cut of the year after nine missed cuts last year. However, it was Fowler’s best driving performance and worst putting performance. He more than made up for it with a T6 in last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, gaining strokes with his irons and around the green. His ball striking and short game have been consistent this season. I’m confident we’re seeing just the beginning of what Fowler can produce.

I prefer both players for the Top 30/Top 20 market but it doesn’t hurt to sprinkle as outrights. Small risk for a big reward.