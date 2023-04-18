PGA betting, odds: We're looking at this duo in the Zurich Classic

It’s team week in the PGA. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will feature 80 pairs of players alternating between best ball and alternate shot each day of the event. Played at TPC Louisiana, which is considered one of the easier courses on tour, we can expect a low winning score. After all, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay won last year shooting 29 under.

Considering it’s a team event and the format changes each day, picking an outright is extra tough. There are loads of single players who can contend in this tournament but are paired with someone who's entering the week in really poor form. There is, however, one pair that provides loads of value by coming into this tournament playing solid and consistent golf.

Nicolai Højgaard + Thorbjørn Olesen

Top 20 +140

Top 10 +330

Top 5 +700

To win +3500

It’s a mixed field of players for the Zurich Classic. There are very few big names, sponsor exemptions, Euro tour players, Korn Ferry Tour players, etc. — which presents an opportunity to fire on some of the longer shots to win. Olesen and Højgaard are first and third in the field for strokes gained total, right there in the mix with Cantlay and Schauffele. The difference lies in the strength of the field. Olesen has finished T6 or better in three straight events, including winning the Thailand Classic in February. Regardless of tour or event played, these two paired together could be a strong combination. Both Olesen and Højgaard are nearly pure green from a data perspective — top five in ball striking with the ability to putt. Olesen had gained putting in three straight events while Højgaard gained in four of his last six.

Great ball strikers who can knock in some birdies are a winning combo on a fairly easy course with an alternating format. The +140 offers mega value for a Top 20 finish but 35-1 for an outright is worth a risk.