PGA betting, odds: Two players to bet top 20 at Valero Texas Open

The PGA stays in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Over 7,400 yards, TPC San Antonio has some of the toughest par 5s on tour and edgy greenside bunkers, while most holes play either uphill or downhill. For that reason, I’m putting an emphasis on iron play and around the green. Here are two players who make solid top-20 options and could also win outright.

Matt Wallace

Top 20: +240

Top 10: +350

Top 5: +700

To win: +4000

I was hesitant to bet Wallace simply because he won the Corales Puntacana Championship last week. I have more confidence in players like Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm to win back-to-back but not really anyone else. Still, Wallace has the profile of a player who could compete on this course. Wallace is fourth in the field in both approach and iron play. That’s a good combination to have. Plus, Wallace did finish solo third two years ago, although he missed the cut last year. His putting is a bit of a wild card, losing strokes in four of his last seven tournaments. However, overall, he is a positive putter on Bermuda greens. Grabbing +240 for a Top 20 is the play, but if you’re like me and get FOMO, sprinkling on Wallace to win a second straight title is worth a small risk for a big reward.

Nicolai Højgaard

Top 20: +230

Top 10: +500

Top 5: +1000

To win: +5000

The Danish pro is a complete unknown in this situation because he plays mainly on the Euro Tour. However, it’s a pretty weak field, so taking a long shot is worth it, especially at +230 for a top 20. What I like: He’s a long, accurate hitter off the tee, which could come in handy with the narrow landing zones and the exceptionally long par 5s. Plus, he’s gained at least seven strokes ball striking in three of his last five tournaments. We don’t have individual strokes gained data for Corales Puntacana, but he was the runner-up, gaining 14 strokes total. This is a weak-field event. Taking a flier on a player who can hit well off the tee, has solid iron play and typically putts well is intriguing in this spot.