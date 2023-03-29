PGA betting, odds: How to bet Rickie Fowler in the Valero Texas Open

The PGA stays in Texas and heads an hour south of Austin to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. The highest-rated player in the world rankings playing in the event is tournament favorite Tyrrell Hatton (No. 17, +1200) followed by Hideki Matsuyama (No. 21). There are, however, five players ranked inside the top 25 of the FedExCup rankings who are playing, including Rickie Fowler. The five-time career winner has missed the last two Masters, which takes place next week. To avoid missing a third consecutive, Fowler needs to win Valero.

While Fowler did not make my outright winner list, I am looking to back him in the head-to-head market. These are now 6-1 after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship last week.

The bet: Rickie Fowler (-105) vs. Si Woo Kim

Fowler has made some serious improvements over the last year. He played in 22 events last season, missing the cut in nine. Through seven tournaments this year, Fowler hasn't missed any cuts, has five top-20 finishes, including a T10 in the Phoenix Open, and gained strokes ball striking in four of those events. In this weaker field, Fowler is fourth in strokes gained on the season and tops in approach. Progressions are being made. Fowler’s skill set is fitting for TPC San Antonio. He has solid iron play, is capable around the green and is a positive putter on Bermuda greens.

Kim, on the other hand, since winning the Sony Open in January, has lost strokes on approach in five of his last seven tournaments, losing from tee to green in four of them. Known to be a member of "Team No Putt," Kim’s worst putting surface is Bermuda. Kim has the better course history with more recorded rounds and four top-25 finishes. However, this is a bet on Fowler's progression. Fowler has an opportunity in this weaker field to possibly come out with the win, but I’ll take him in the full tournament head-to-head market instead.