PGA betting, odds: Back this player in Top 40 market at the AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA is making one stop in Texas for AT&T Byron Nelson before hitting New York for next week’s PGA Championship.

TPC Craig Ranch is as straightforward as it gets. One of the easiest courses on tour, K.H. Lee has won it the last two years, shooting 25 and 26-under. Throw some names into a hat and you may have better luck picking an outright this week on a course layout that opens the door to a large number of players. Instead, take a shot on one player to finish inside the Top 40.

Dylan Wu

Top 40 -105

Top 30 +170

Top 20 +300

Top 10 +700

Top 5 +1600

To win +9000

The Oregon native is having a solid 2023 season with just three missed cuts in 13 tournaments played, finishing Top 40 in eight, including T21 in the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

Wu has the skill set to contend at TPC Craig Ranch — he gains strokes with his irons and can putt. In five of his last six tournaments, Wu finished T39 or better, including a T10 in The Honda Classic and T15 in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In a weaker field such as this, you can take fliers on longer odds than players like Wu. He did miss the cut last year, losing strokes in every category except putting. Looking at strokes gained data though, Wu is a more consistent player this year than he was last year. Backing Wu in the Top 40 market is a fair play to make while keeping the betting card light ahead of the PGA Championship next week.