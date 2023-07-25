PGA betting: Here's a top-30 play for the 3M Open

One week after the final major of the year, the PGA heads to Minnesota for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The winner of this tournament has scored 15-under or better the past four years. I’m targeting a solid ball striker who can capitalize on birdie opportunities. Here’s one player to wager in the top-30 market with intriguing long-shot odds to win.

Lucas Glover

Top 30: +120

Top 20: +210

Top 10: +450

Top 5: +1000

To win: +4500

The four-time tour winner last won in July 2021. I like his odds to contend two years later this weekend in Minnesota. Recent form is always a factor when considering which players to throw a few dollars on. With Glover, I am looking at very recent form. Glover has three straight top-six finishes, including a T6 in the John Deere Classic, which was the last tournament he won in 2021 and also required solid ball striking and making birdies.

In the last 32 rounds, the South Carolina native leads the field in ball striking and strokes gained in all but one tournament. Known to be part of Team No Putt, Glover has gained 3.5-plus strokes putting in two of his last three events. That makes three straight events Glover has gained or been neutral in every strokes gained category.

One concern: Glover has missed the cut in back-to-back 3M events. However, a glimmer of optimism: He does also have a T7. The putting will always be the most volatile part of Glover’s game. If he can continue his recent wave of success, plus-money for a Top 30 is justified, while sprinkling on 45-to-1 to win is a small risk for a potential big reward.