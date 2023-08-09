The PGA tour heads to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind this week. The top 70 players will complete four rounds of golf for a spot to advance to next week’s BMW Championship. Here’s one full tournament head-to-head wager to make. Record: 17-12-2.

Eric Cole +125 vs. Justin Rose

Sometimes a wager looks too easy. This is one of those times. Cole and Rose are a spitting image of each other in terms of playing style. Both are fairly accurate off the tee, while lacking the distance, which is why neither gain strokes driving. Similarly, both are consistent and solid iron players, with the ability to putt. The difference lies in recent form and Bermuda green putting, specifically.

Cole’s last missed cut was in late May. Since, he has five top-30 finishes, gaining strokes on approach and putting in six straight. In two of his last three Bermuda green events played, Cole went off with the putter, gaining eight strokes in both.

Meanwhile, Rose has three straight missed cuts on tour. Granted, it was two links courses in the Scottish Open and the Open Championship, and before that, the U.S. Open. He’s entering this week off a three-week break and looking to bounce back. However, Rose doesn’t have great course history with a T54 in 2021 followed by a missed cut last year. Though typically a good putter, Bermuda is his worst surface.

Getting plus-money on a player that has better recent form with more upside on these greens is the play.