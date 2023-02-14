PGA betting: 3 players to bet Top 20 for the Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational will host a stacked field at Riviera Country Club. As a par 71 that spreads over 7,300 yards, the course is quite the task with undulated fairways along with firm and fast Poa annua greens. Driving accuracy is less important with the fairways being so firm. Players could hit their mark and the ball could still roll in any direction. Instead, I’m looking at players who can hit bombs off the tee, have solid approach shots and navigate around the greens.

Last week, we hit Scottie Scheffler with the outright win in the Phoenix Open. Let's see if we can do that again. Here are three players to wager in the Top 20 market that can contend for an outright win in the Genesis Invitational.

Xander Schauffele

Top 20 -115

Top 10 +150

Top 5 +335

To win +1600

Schauffele is an all-around solid putter, but his best surface is on Poa annua greens. In his last 10 Poa annua tournaments played, Schauffele has finished Top 20 in seven of his last eight. Plus, he has pretty solid course history, with four Top 20 finishes at Riviera in his last five, including T13 last year. The most susceptible part of his game is around the green (opposite of what I’m targeting). However, Schauffele has gained strokes around the green in three of his last four events. With not much lacking, Schauffele makes a solid Top 20 option at a fair price. Consistency is always important. With three-straight Top 13 finishes this year gaining strokes in nearly every category, Schauffele is one of the most consistent players to kick off the year.

Taylor Moore

Top 20 +350

Top 10 +750

Top 5 +1600

To win +10000

Though it is a stacked field, Moore makes a solid Top 20 option at +350. Outside of the Top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Moore is my sleeper pick for at least a Top 10. The Texas native finished T21 in this event last year, while also having a really strong history on Poa annua greens. In his last five Poa annua events, Moore has just one missed CUT with three Top 20 finishes, including T11 in the Farmers Insurance Open and T15 in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Moore may not have the distance but he is coming into this event on a ball-striking roll, gaining strokes in four straight events. If he can maintain that level of driving and iron play, while knocking in some putts on his best surface, a Top 20 is a live play.

Max Homa

Top 20 +105

Top 10 +175

Top 5 +350

To win +2000

The California native won this event in 2021. Homa is top five in the field for strokes gained at Riviera with a T5, a win and T10 here in his last three appearances. Overall, he’s top 10 around the green and top 15 scrambling. Fairways and greens will be missed, which is why I’m weighing both metrics more heavily. It’s always difficult to back a player coming off a win in recent weeks (won the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago). But getting plus money for a guy who excels in West Coast events and who has gained strokes in every category in three straight events is too enticing. I want to back him for at least a Top 20.