PG Zyon Pullin set to make Florida basketball debut as Gators host rival FSU

Zyon Pullin waited some extra time to make his official Florida basketball debut after serving a three-game NCAA suspension for playing in an NBA Draft sanctioned event, the Portsmouth Invitational, last April.

But Pullin is eager to take the court Friday night when the Florida Gators (2-1) host rival Florida State (2-0) at the O'Connell Center (7 p.m., SEC Network).

At 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Pullin adds a steady ball-handler who also is capable of scoring from the point guard position. A transfer from UC-Riverside, Pullin's scoring average increased in each of his four years at the school, from 4.1 points per game off the bench as a freshman, to 12.1 points per game as a sophomore, 14.3 ppg as a junior and 18.3 ppg as a senior.

As a point guard, Pullin described himself as a playmaker who can get others involved.

"That's what I like to do: make other players better, and I think that's something I like to think I do a little well at," Pullin said. "So that's ultimately what I’m trying to bring to the team: just make everyone around me better, make their jobs easier."

In the preseason, Pullin showed flair for the dramatic, hitting the game-winning shot in UF's 91-89 secret scrimmage win over Miami. Then, in UF's Orange and Blue scrimmage in front of fans, Pullin won the 3-point shooting contest.\

Pullin shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range at UC Riverside and said it's an area of his game that he looks to continue to grow.

"I just worked a lot on this summer, just keep repping it out," Pullin said. "It’s cool to be in that environment and win it. But just a lot of work went into that."

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said he doesn't intend to disrupt UF's starting lineup at this point and will stick with Walter Clayton Jr. at starting point guard. But Pullin, Golden said, will get plenty of minutes off the bench.

"Him coming into the fold just adds another layer, another element to our team, and provides another threat that opponents have to be thinking about," Golden said. "And so, it can be his night tomorrow or he can make it easier for Riley (Kugel), Walt, Will (Richard), other guys on the perimeter or inside, but just another threat out there, for sure.”

