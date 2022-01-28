The PFWA top player, coach, executive awards

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced their on-field awards for the 2021 season. Football writers covering all 32 teams across the country vote on players for an all-NFL team, all-conference teams, rookies of the year, all-rookie team and individual awards.

Below are the individual awards.

Most Valuable Player

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rodgers completed 68.9% of his passes in 2021 for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

He had the league’s highest passer rating and touchdown percentage and the league’s lowest interception percentage.

Offensive Player of the Year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp became the fourth player ever to win the receiving triple crown.

He had 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories.

Defensive Player of the Year

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

LB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt finished the season with 22.5 sacks, tying an NFL record for sacks in a season, and led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss. He added 39 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles.

Coach of the Year

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Vrabel led the Titans to the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Executive of the Year

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Belichick took the Patriots back to playoffs after a 7-9 year in 2020. He added 11 free agents and hit on draft picks Mac Jones and Christian Barmore.

Assistant of the Year

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

DC Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys

In his first year as defensive coordinator for Dallas, the Cowboys forced a league-high 33 takeaways and scored a league-best six defensive touchdowns.

