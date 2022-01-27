The PFWA rookies of the year, all-rookie team
The Pro Football Writers of America, the association of NFL writers across the country who cover all 32 NFL teams, have cast their votes for 2021 on-field awards.
They announced their All-NFL and all-conference teams and now have announced their overall Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie Team.
There are no Arizona Cardinals rookies anywhere, but who were the top rookies around the league in 2021?
Rookies of the Year
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rookie of the Year
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
All-Rookie Team - Offense
Quarterback
Patriots QB Mac Jones
Running back
Steelers RB Najee Harris
Broncos RB Javonte Williams
Wide receiver
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
Tight end
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts
Offensive line
Lions T Penei Sewell
Chiefs G Trey Smith
Chiefs C Creed Humphrey
All-Rookie Team - Defense
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive line
Patriots DT Christian Barmore
Ravens DE Odafe Oweh
Colts DE Kwity Paye
Dolphins DE Jaelan Phillips
Linebackers
Chiefs LB Nick Bolton
Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Cornerbacks
Browns CB Greg Newsome
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain
Safeties
Dolphins S Jevon Holland
Raiders S Tre’Von Moehrig
All-Rookie Team - Special teams
Kicker
Punter
Steelers P Pressley Harvin III
Returners
Vikings KR Kene Nwangwu
Browns PR Demetric Felton
Special teamer
Chargers’ Nick Niemann
