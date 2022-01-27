The PFWA rookies of the year, all-rookie team

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Pro Football Writers of America, the association of NFL writers across the country who cover all 32 NFL teams, have cast their votes for 2021 on-field awards.

They announced their All-NFL and all-conference teams and now have announced their overall Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie Team.

There are no Arizona Cardinals rookies anywhere, but who were the top rookies around the league in 2021?

Rookies of the Year

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rookie of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

All-Rookie Team - Offense

Quarterback

  • Patriots QB Mac Jones

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

All-Rookie Team - Defense

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

  • Browns CB Greg Newsome

  • Broncos CB Patrick Surtain

Safeties

All-Rookie Team - Special teams

Kicker

Punter

Returners

Special teamer

