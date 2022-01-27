The PFWA rookies of the year, all-rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America, the association of NFL writers across the country who cover all 32 NFL teams, have cast their votes for 2021 on-field awards.

They announced their All-NFL and all-conference teams and now have announced their overall Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie Team.

There are no Arizona Cardinals rookies anywhere, but who were the top rookies around the league in 2021?

Rookies of the Year

Overall Rookie of the Year

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

All-Rookie Team - Offense

Quarterback

Patriots QB Mac Jones

Running back

Steelers RB Najee Harris

Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Wide receiver

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Tight end

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Offensive line

All-Rookie Team - Defense

Defensive line

Linebackers

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Cornerbacks

Browns CB Greg Newsome

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain

Safeties

Dolphins S Jevon Holland

Raiders S Tre’Von Moehrig

All-Rookie Team - Special teams

Kicker

Punter

Steelers P Pressley Harvin III

Returners

Vikings KR Kene Nwangwu

Browns PR Demetric Felton

Special teamer

