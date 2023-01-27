The PFWA on-field awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, more
With the 2022 NFL regular season over, it is time to recognize players, coaches and executives for excellence. The league will announce its on-field awards the weekend of the Super Bowl with the NFL Honors ceremony.
The PFWA (Pro Football Writers of America), comprised of writers and reporters across the country that cover the league and the 32 teams, voted on end-of-year awards and announced them this week.
Below are all the winners of the league MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year, coach of the year, assistant coach of the year, executive of the year, rookie of the year and more.
Most Valuable Player
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Player of the Year
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive Player of the Year
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Coach of the Year
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
HC Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Assistant Coach of the Year
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
DC DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers
Executive of the Year
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
GM Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles
Comeback Player of the Year; Most Improved Player of the Year
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)