PFT's Week 9 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (7-1, last week No. 2): A.J. Brown is making a case for MVP.

2. Jaguars (6-2, No. 3): A San Francisco showdown — and potential Super Bowl preview — is coming after their bye.

3. Dolphins (6-2, No. 4): Germany gets the best game the NFL has ever exported, with a pair of top-five teams.

4. Ravens (6-2, No. 6): They're the best team in the NFL's best division.

5. Chiefs (6-2, No. 1): Will the Chiefs develop any viable option in the passing game after Travis Kelce?

6. 49ers (5-3, No. 5): That win over the Cowboys seems like it was a very long time ago.

7. Cowboys (5-2, No. 7): They've quietly developed the best home-field advantage in the league.

8. Lions (6-2, No. 8): The No. 1 seed isn't impossible, given the schedule.

9. Seahawks (5-2, No. 9): We'll find out who they are starting on Thanksgiving, when the 49ers come to town.

10. Bills (5-3, No. 12): They're going to have their hands full in Cincinnati.

11. Bengals (4-3, No. 18): Here they come.

12. Jets (4-3, No. 16): It doesn't matter how, as long as you win.

13. Steelers (4-3, No. 10): They'll win some and lose some and ultimately be in the mix for a playoff spot.

14. Browns (4-3, No. 11): If the Deshaun Watson trade was paying dividends, they'd be Super Bowl bound.

15. Falcons (4-4, No. 13): If they want to have a shot at the playoffs, they need to embrace the Heineke rollercoaster.

16. Vikings (4-4, No. 17): Will the devastation of losing Kirk Cousins cause others to step up, or to give up?

17. Texans (3-4, No. 14): They need to learn how to win the games they should.

18. Buccaneers (3-4, No. 15): Baker Mayfield is doing his damnedest to will this team into contention.

19. Saints (4-4, No. 25): If they can find some consistency, they can win the division.

20. Colts (3-5, No. 19): Gardner Minshew is getting his shot, but he hasn't done much with it lately.

21. Chargers (3-4, No. 22): They finally got everything clicking. Can they keep it going?

22. Titans (3-4, No. 26): They've found their quarterback of the present, and future.

23. Broncos (3-5, No. 30): They have a long road to go to playoff contention, but they're finally building some momentum.

24. Rams (3-5, No. 20): Matthew Stafford held it together as long as he possibly could.

25. Commanders (3-5, No. 23): The reset button is getting closer for the new ownership group.

26. Raiders (3-5, No. 21): This is ugly and getting worse.

27. Packers (2-5, No. 27): It's too early to give up on Jordan Love, but it's not too early to start thinking about whether he's the answer.

28. Bears (2-6, No. 24): The Bears weren't ready for prime time.

29. Giants (2-6, No. 29): Not many teams can win with QB3.

30. Panthers (1-6, No. 32): It's a start. It still feels like, for this season, they're finished.

31. Patriots (2-6, No. 28): They're currently 16th out of 16 teams in the AFC standings.

32. Cardinals (1-7, No. 31): They keep on competing, but they keep on losing.

