PFT's Week 7 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
There are only 13 games in Week 7. Which means each one means a little bit more.
Last week, with only two teams off, Simms and I each went 10-5 straight up. Given the nutty nature of the Week 6 games, that wasn't bad.
For the year, I'm 57-36 and he's 55-38.
Against the spread, he got me by one game, 7-7-1 vs. 6-8-1.
Our picks for all Week 7 games appear below. Please bet responsibly. Which means always do the responsible thing and don't listen to us.
Here’s the full video of this week's picks show.
Jaguars at Saints (-1)
With Trevor Lawrence, this one is easy. Without him, will the Jaguars have the defense to pull it off?
Florio: Jaguars, 23-20.
Simms: Jaguars, 21-16.
Lions at Ravens (-3)
The Lions need to unleash Jameson Williams. The Ravens need to avoid falling to 4-3.
Florio: Lions, 20-17.
Simms: Ravens, 24-20.
Raiders (-3) at Bears
Aidan O'Connell vs. Tyson Bagent is not the matchup anyone expected or, frankly, wanted.
Florio: Raiders, 17-13.
Simms: Raiders, 17-13.
Browns (-2.5) at Colts
Cleveland's defense is historic. The Browns just need some consistency.
Florio: Browns, 13-6.
Simms: Browns, 17-14.
Bills (-9) at Patriots
The Bills will take no pity whatsoever on the overmatched Patriots.
Florio: Bills, 40-14.
Simms: Bills, 28-17.
Commanders (-2.5) at Giants
On Sunday night at Buffalo, the Giants possibly turned the same kind of corner the Jets did three weeks earlier against the Chiefs.
Florio: Giants, 24-20.
Simms: Giants, 20-17.
Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5)
The Bucs are sufficiently pissed about their showing against the Lions to win a game they should.
Florio: Buccaneers, 17-14.
Simms: Buccaneers, 20-17.
Steelers at Rams (-3)
Aaron Donald will relish the chance to show his hometown team what he can do to disrupt a struggling offense.
Florio: Rams, 24-13.
Simms: Rams, 23-21.
Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5)
Seattle can't afford to lose at home to another NFC West rival.
Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.
Simms: Seahawks, 27-17.
Packers (-1) at Broncos
It's the something's-gotta-give bowl against a pair of disappointing teams.
Florio: Packers, 24-21.
Simms: Broncos, 24-20.
Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5)
The Chiefs had extra time. The Chargers are working on a short week. Advantage goes to the elite team that doesn't real need one.
Florio: Chiefs, 31-24.
Simms: Chiefs, 28-21.
Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5)
Can the Philly defense slow down the Miami offense just enough for the Philly offense to score points? I say yes, Simms says no.
Florio: Eagles, 28-27.
Simms: Dolphins, 27-24.
49ers (=7) at Vikings
The worst thing that could have happened to the Vikings was the 49ers losing to the Browns last week.
Florio: 49ers, 35-21.
Simms: 49ers, 30-17.