PFT's Week 5 NFL 2023 picks, Florio vs. Simms
After 64 games, the competition is very tight.
We both went 11-5 against straight up last week. I hold a one-game lead, 39-25 vs. 38-26.
Against the spread, it was not as good. I went 6-10. Simms was 8-8. He leads by one game, 28-35-1 vs. 27-36-1.
This week, we disagree on three of 14 games straight up. For all of our picks, hit the scroll button.
Bears at Commanders (-6)
The Bears arguably lack the maturity to recover in only four days from that collapse against the Broncos.
Florio: Commanders, 30-17.
Simms: Commanders, 24-17.
Jaguars at Bills (-5.5)
For the first time ever, a team is playing two straight games in London. Will it be a factor? We'll find out.
Florio: Bills, 28-20.
Simms: Bills, 24-20.
Texans at Falcons (-2)
The oddsmakers apparently know something that people watching the games don't. One team has a great quarterback. And that team is the underdog?
Florio: Texans, 27-23.
Simms: Texans, 20-17.
Panthers at Lions (-10)
The Lions are ready for prime time. Can they avoid blowing games they should win?
Florio: Lions, 34-17.
Simms: Lions, 28-17.
Titans (-1.5) at Colts
This one is virtually impossible to feel good about, because there's no way of knowing which Titans team will show up.
Florio: Titans, 24-21.
Simms: Titans, 23-20.
Giants at Dolphins (-11)
The Giants' defense is underrated. The eleven-point spread could be a little too much.
Florio: Dolphins, 30-20.
Simms: Dolphins, 27-17.
Saints at Patriots (-1)
If the Pats blow this one, the wheels might come off.
Florio: Patriots, 13-9.
Simms: Patriots, 19-17.
Ravens (-4) at Steelers
The Steelers answer the bell when desperation descends on the franchise. After last Sunday, desperation has arrived. Again.
Florio: Steelers, 16-13.
Simms: Ravens, 21-20.
Bengals (-3) at Cardinals
If the Bengals lose this one, they could be cooked for 2023.
Florio: Bengals, 27-23.
Simms: Bengals, 20-16.
Eagles (-4.5) at Rams
The Rams are good enough to keep this close. The Eagles have been lollygagging with opponents enough to let them.
Florio: Eagles, 28-24.
Simms: Eagles, 34-20.
Jets at Broncos (-1.5)
If the Jets truly turned a corner on Monday night, they'll move to 2-3 by beating a team with an overmatched defense. (Chris doesn't believe they will.)
Florio: Jets, 27-20.
Simms: Broncos, 23-20.
Chiefs (-4.5) at Vikings
For the first time ever, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins meet on a football field. One consistently delivers in the clutch. One does not.
Florio: Chiefs, 35-31.
Simms: Chiefs, 35-27.
Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5)
Home team gets the edge in such a close matchup between two of the best teams in the league.
Florio: 49ers, 27-24.
Simms: 49ers, 24-20.
Packers (-1) at Raiders
It's hard to believe in the Raiders right now. Or pretty much ever. (But Chris does.)
Florio: Packers, 23-20.
Simms: Raiders, 27-24.