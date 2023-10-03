PFT's Week 5 2023 NFL power rankings

1. 49ers (4-0, last week No. 1): The top seed in the NFC possibly hangs in the balance on Sunday night, when the Cowboys come to town.

2. Eagles (4-0, No. 3): Winning games they could have lost is better than losing games they could have won.

3. Chiefs (3-1, No. 4): This team's foot slips off the gas pedal far too often.

4. Cowboys (3-1, No. 5): If you can't weather the early storm against Dallas, you'll get blown away.

5. Bills (3-1, No. 6): The Jenga tower has fully stabilized.

6. Dolphins (3-1, No. 2): They could have used a few of those 70 points in Buffalo.

7. Seahawks (3-1, No. 7): The Legion of Boom is back.

8. Lions (3-1, No. 8): The division is theirs. Can they capture the No. 1 seed?

9. Ravens (3-1, No. 10): The new offense is coming along well, and Lamar Jackson could be an MVP candidate again.

10. Buccaneers (3-1, No. 15): This could end up being a team none of the big boys want to play in January.

11. Texans (2-2, No. 22): Well, now we know why someone was spreading pre-draft BS about C.J. Stroud in the hopes he'd slip.

12. Rams (2-2, No. 24): If Matthew Stafford can play, they'll give the Eagles all they can handle.

13. Jaguars (2-2, No. 18): Beat the Bills, and many will believe.

14. Chargers (2-2, No. 20): They keep going for fourth and one when they shouldn't, not getting it, and still winning. So maybe they should keep going for it.

15. Steelers (2-2, No. 9): The Steelers keep having issues getting their planes back to Pittsburgh. With more games like Sunday's, Pittsburgh might just tell them to not bother.

16. Colts (2-2, No. 14): If they had won that game in overtime, it would have been one of the biggest stories of the weekend.

17. Browns (2-2, No. 11): They badly need this bye week, on both sides of the ball.

18. Packers (2-2, No. 12): Falling way behind and then trying to come back is not an ideal plan for getting to the postseason.

19. Falcons (2-2, No. 13): Taylor Heinecke could soon have a chance to buy more Jordans.

20. Commanders (2-2, No. 16): The NFC East is too tough to blow a chance to steal a road win against one of the other three teams in the division.

21. Titans (2-2, No. 25): They went from losing 27-3 to winning 27-3. One way or the other, they need consistency.

22. Saints (2-2, No. 17): Where have you gone, Drew Brees?

23. Jets (1-3, No. 27): Sunday's performance should create real hope that things will get better.

24. Bengals (1-3, No. 19): Joe Burrow on one leg is not nearly the same as Patrick Mahomes on one leg.

25. Vikings (1-3, No. 28): The coin that always landed on heads last year finally got back there again.

26. Cardinals (1-3, No. 21): Josh Dobbs would be an interesting candidate for comeback player of the year, if he'd ever been here.

27. Patriots (1-3, No. 23): At what point should they tank for Caleb Williams?

28. Giants (1-3, No. 26): The playoff win over the Vikings made everyone think the Giants were better than they are — as evidenced by their selection for three prime-time games in 22 days.

29. Broncos (1-3, No. 31): A win is a win, even if it comes against an NFL team that is barely an NFL team.

30. Raiders (1-3, No. 29): How badly does Mark Davis want to bring back Jon Gruden?

31. Panthers (0-4, No. 30): Miles Sanders won't have to worry about fans booing if they don't start winning some games. The fans won't be there.

32. Bears (0-4, No. 32): Northwestern might be better at this point.