PFT's Week 18 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Ravens (13-3, last week No. 1): To rest or not to rest starters in Week 18? (It didn't turn out well when they rested four years ago.)

2. 49ers (12-4, No. 3): Anyone who beats them in Santa Clara in January will have earned it.

3. Bills (10-6, No. 4): The third best team in the league still could miss the playoffs.

4. Cowboys (11-5, No. 7): Their path to the NFC Championship game could be clearer than it's been in years.

5. Lions (11-5, No. 6): For a team that prides itself on biting kneecaps, the Lions got too cute with the No. 2 seed on the line.

6. Browns (11-5, No. 8): Destiny could finally be smiling on the Browns.

7. Eagles (11-5, No. 5): The sooner they realize it's not 2022, the better off they'll be.

8. Dolphins (11-5, No. 2): It was fun while it lasted.

9. Rams (9-7, No. 9): Sean McVay deserves coach of the year consideration.

10. Chiefs (10-6, No. 10): Their playoff experience will come in handy.

11. Texans (9-7, No. 13): They got C.J. Stroud back when they needed him most.

12. Jaguars (9-7, No. 15): They need Trevor Lawrence back this weekend.

13. Colts (9-7, No. 16): It's amazing they've gotten this far.

14. Steelers (9-7, No. 17): Kenny Pickett has been low-key benched.

15. Packers (8-8, No. 19): So far, so good for Jordan Love.

16. Seahawks (8-8, No. 12): Seattle at Dallas would be a great wild-card game.

17. Saints (8-8, No. 24): The Saints continue to be good enough to just miss the playoffs.

18. Buccaneers (8-8, No. 11): They picked a bad time to lose their mojo.

19. Broncos (8-8, No. 18): Let's ride . . . right out of town.

20. Bengals (8-8, No. 14): Jake Browning, at the end of the day, was no Joe Burrow.

21. Bears (7-9, No. 22): Keep Justin Fields. Trade the top pick. Add more pieces.

22. Falcons (7-9, No. 20): What will Arthur Blank do after the season ends?

23. Raiders (7-9, No. 21): Russell Wilson would look good in silver and black.

24. Vikings (7-9, No. 23): Prime Time Kirk should have kept his shirt on.

25. Jets (6-10, No. 25): They get a chance to spoil what could be Bill Belichick's last game in New England.

26. Cardinals (4-12, No. 30): They could be contenders next year.

27. Patriots (4-12, No. 26): They have a long way to go to contend again.

28 . Titans (5-11, No. 27): Will Mike Vrabel ask for a ticket to Foxborough?

29. Giants (5-11, No. 28): The Giants have often been good but boring. They're currently not good but fun.

30. Chargers (5-11, No. 29): Start Jim Harbaugh watch.

31. Commanders (4-12, No. 31): The clock is ticking toward seismic changes.

32. Panthers (2-14, No. 32): What did Panthers fans do to deserve David Tepper?