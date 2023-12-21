PFT's Week 16 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
With three weeks left, we remain deadlocked.
Straight up, Simms and I were an equally mediocre 9-7 in Week 15. For the year, we're 138-86.
This week, we disagree on SIX games. One of us, in theory, could open up an insurmountable lead.
For all Week 16, scroll along and read along.
Saints at Rams (-4)
The Rams are the one team that the best teams in the NFC won't want to see in the playoffs.
Florio: Rams, 28-20.
Simms: Rams, 28-20.
Bengals (-2) at Steelers
It's now or never for the Steelers; I'm picking them on the hunch that Kenny Pickett will find a way to play.
Florio: Steelers, 16-13.
Simms: Bengals, 21-17.
Bills at Chargers (-11.5)
The Chargers need a shock to the system. It won't come until the playoffs.
Florio: Bills, 42-10.
Simms: Bills, 34-13.
Colts at Falcons (-1)
The Colts are feeling more and more confident. The Falcons are down to their last chance, or close to it.
Florio: Colts, 24-17.
Simms: Falcons, 24-21.
Packers (-5) at Panthers
Green Bay desperately needs to turn things around.
Florio: Packers, 27-13.
Simms: Packers, 23-13.
Browns (-2.5) at Texans
This one could go either way. Cleveland's defense makes the difference.
Florio: Browns 19-14.
Simms: Browns, 20-10.
Lions (-3) at Vikings
Can Minnesota keep slim hopes of a second straight division title alive?
Florio: Vikings, 24-23.
Simms: Lions, 28-24.
Commanders at Jets (-3)
Good luck convincing anyone to show up on Christmas Eve for this one.
Florio: Commanders, 24-20.
Simms: Jets, 17-13.
Seahawks (-2.5) at Titans
Can the Seahawks parlay Monday night's thrilling win into a mini-streak?
Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.
Simms: Titans, 24-17.
Jaguars at Buccaneers (-1)
I believe in the Bucs. Simms doesn't, yet.
Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.
Simms: Jaguars, 27-20.
Cardinals at Bears (-4)
Mayy Eberflus is trying to earn another year on the job.
Florio: Bears, 30-23.
Simms: Bears, 27-17.
Cowboys at Dolphins (-1.5)
Can Miami beat a good team? Can Dallas win on the road? Something's gotta give.
Florio: Dolphins, 27-24.
Simms: Dolphins, 31-24.
Patriots and Broncos (-6.5)
The Christmas Eve captive audience might feel like hostages during this one.
Florio: Broncos, 23-17.
Simms: Broncos, 17-13.
Raiders at Chiefs (-10)
The Chiefs keep the light on for a shot at the No. 1 seed.
Florio: Chiefs, 31-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 28-17.
Giants at Eagles (-12)
They won't be throwing snowballs at Santa if the Eagles blow this one.
Florio: Eagles, 34-20.
Simms: Eagles, 28-10.
Ravens at 49ers (-5)
The Ravens feel disrespected by a five-point spread? They should feel honored by it.
Florio: 49ers, 31-20.
Simms: 49ers, 31-21.