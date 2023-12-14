PFT's Week 15 2023 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
The competition remains deadlocked.
With both Simms and me going 9-6 last weekend (Monday night killed us), we're both 129-79 for the season.
My 10-4-1 performance against the spread narrowed the gap in that category, but I'm still seven games back.
This week, we have two straight-up disagreements and six against the spread. For all picks in Week 15, scroll along.
Chargers at Raiders (-3)
Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell. Pour more eggnog.
Florio: Raiders, 17-10.
Simms: Raiders, 20-13.
Vikings at Bengals (-3)
Jake Browning's bubble isn't likely to burst, like Josh Dobbs's did.
Florio: Bengals, 24-17.
Simms: Bengals, 21-20.
Steelers at Colts (-1.5)
If the Steelers don't win this one, they might not win another.
Florio: Steelers, 16-13.
Simms: Steelers, 17-14.
Broncos at Lions (-4)
Always take the hot team over the team with the quarterback who has had nine turnovers in four games.
Florio: Broncos, 23-20.
Simms: Broncos, 23-20.
Falcons (-3) at Panthers
Why is the spread only three?
Florio: Falcons, 20-10.
Simms: Falcons, 21-10.
Bears at Browns (-3)
Joe Flacco keeps pushing the Browns toward the playoffs.
Florio: Browns, 23-17.
Simms: Browns, 24-23.
Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5)
The stakes are high for both teams. They're higher for the home team, who has a tougher path to the playoffs if they lose.
Florio: Packers, 24-20.
Simms: Packers, 27-21.
Jets at Dolphins (-8.5)
Will Zack Wilson keep it close? The task becomes easier, if Tyreek Hill can't go.
Florio: Dolphins, 24-17.
Simms: Dolphins, 24-13.
Chiefs (-7.5) at Patriots
Can the Chiefs put Sunday's disappointment vs. Buffalo behind them, or will one loss become two?
Florio: Chiefs, 24-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 21-16.
Giants at Saints (-5.5)
They'll be cooking chicken cutlets on the spike of a fleur-de-lis.
Florio: Saints, 24-13.
Simms: Saints, 24-14.
Texans at Titans (-3)
The Texans are banged up, and the Titans are getting a late-season lift.
Florio: Titans, 20-16.
Simms: Titans, 21-17.
49ers (-12.5) at Cardinals
The 49ers are too sexy for their spreads.
Florio: 49ers, 38-17.
Simms: 49ers, 34-17.
Commanders at Rams (-6.5)
The Rams are playing for something. The Commanders aren't.
Florio: Rams, 31-21.
Simms: Rams, 27-17.
Cowboys at Bills (-2)
Don't misplace your helmet for this one.
Florio: Bills, 27-24.
Simms: Cowboys, 27-24.
Ravens (-3) at Jaguars
The Jags still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. If they lose this one, they don't.
Florio: Jaguars, 27-24.
Simms: Ravens, 31-24.
Eagles (-4) at Seahawks
Both teams desperately need a win. The Eagles are good enough to deliver.
Florio: Eagles, 28-21.
Simms: Eagles, 24-21.