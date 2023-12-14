PFT's Week 15 2023 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

The competition remains deadlocked.

With both Simms and me going 9-6 last weekend (Monday night killed us), we're both 129-79 for the season.

My 10-4-1 performance against the spread narrowed the gap in that category, but I'm still seven games back.

This week, we have two straight-up disagreements and six against the spread. For all picks in Week 15, scroll along.

Chargers at Raiders (-3)

Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell. Pour more eggnog.

Florio: Raiders, 17-10.

Simms: Raiders, 20-13.

Vikings at Bengals (-3)

Jake Browning's bubble isn't likely to burst, like Josh Dobbs's did.

Florio: Bengals, 24-17.

Simms: Bengals, 21-20.

Steelers at Colts (-1.5)

If the Steelers don't win this one, they might not win another.

Florio: Steelers, 16-13.

Simms: Steelers, 17-14.

Broncos at Lions (-4)

Always take the hot team over the team with the quarterback who has had nine turnovers in four games.

Florio: Broncos, 23-20.

Simms: Broncos, 23-20.

Falcons (-3) at Panthers

Why is the spread only three?

Florio: Falcons, 20-10.

Simms: Falcons, 21-10.

Bears at Browns (-3)

Joe Flacco keeps pushing the Browns toward the playoffs.

Florio: Browns, 23-17.

Simms: Browns, 24-23.

Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5)

The stakes are high for both teams. They're higher for the home team, who has a tougher path to the playoffs if they lose.

Florio: Packers, 24-20.

Simms: Packers, 27-21.

Jets at Dolphins (-8.5)

Will Zack Wilson keep it close? The task becomes easier, if Tyreek Hill can't go.

Florio: Dolphins, 24-17.

Simms: Dolphins, 24-13.

Chiefs (-7.5) at Patriots

Can the Chiefs put Sunday's disappointment vs. Buffalo behind them, or will one loss become two?

Florio: Chiefs, 24-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 21-16.

Giants at Saints (-5.5)

They'll be cooking chicken cutlets on the spike of a fleur-de-lis.

Florio: Saints, 24-13.

Simms: Saints, 24-14.

Texans at Titans (-3)

The Texans are banged up, and the Titans are getting a late-season lift.

Florio: Titans, 20-16.

Simms: Titans, 21-17.

49ers (-12.5) at Cardinals

The 49ers are too sexy for their spreads.

Florio: 49ers, 38-17.

Simms: 49ers, 34-17.

Commanders at Rams (-6.5)

The Rams are playing for something. The Commanders aren't.

Florio: Rams, 31-21.

Simms: Rams, 27-17.

Cowboys at Bills (-2)

Don't misplace your helmet for this one.

Florio: Bills, 27-24.

Simms: Cowboys, 27-24.

Ravens (-3) at Jaguars

The Jags still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. If they lose this one, they don't.

Florio: Jaguars, 27-24.

Simms: Ravens, 31-24.

Eagles (-4) at Seahawks

Both teams desperately need a win. The Eagles are good enough to deliver.

Florio: Eagles, 28-21.

Simms: Eagles, 24-21.