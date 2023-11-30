PFT's Week 13 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Here we go, again. Week 13. Thirteen games. The home stretch begins.
The race remains tight between Simms and me. For Week 12, I went 11-5 straight up. But Simms went 13-3, cutting my margin to two games.
Simms also went 11-5 against the spread, pushing his lead to five games.
Our Week 13 picks appear below. We disagree on two games straight up, but seven against the spread.
Seahawks at Cowboys (-9)
The Cowboys are great at home, and they're still chasing the Eagles. The Seahawks are sinking in quicksand.
Florio: Cowboys, 35-17.
Simms: Cowboys, 24-21.
Broncos at Texans (-3.5)
The Texans need to run the ball well enough to let C.J. Stroud eventually make the difference.
Florio: Texans, 27-24.
Simms: Texans, 20-17.
Chargers (-5.5) at Patriots
Who's playing quarterbacks for the Patriots? Who cares? It's over.
Florio: Chargers, 20-17.
Simms: Chargers, 23-13.
Lions (-4) at Saints
Both of these teams need to wake up, before it's too late.
Florio: Lions, 27-20.
Simms: Lions, 27-24.
Falcons (-2.5) at Jets
Is there an Aaron-Rodgers-back-at-practice bump? Maybe there is.
Florio: Jets, 17-14.
Simms: Falcons, 20-10.
Cardinals at Steelers (-5.5)
They won't need to play Renegade in the fourth quarter of this one.
Florio: Steelers, 20-10.
Simms: Steelers, 24-14.
Colts (-1) at Titans
Shane Steichen's case for coach of the year gets stronger.
Florio: Colts, 21-17.
Simms: Colts, 23-20.
Dolphins (-9.5) at Commanders
Miami keeps beating the teams they should.
Florio: Dolphins, 42-17.
Simms: Dolphins, 31-17.
Panthers at Buccaneers (-5)
Firing Frank Reich won't keep David Tepper from shouting post-game "F" bombs.
Florio: Buccaneers 21-10.
Simms: Buccaneers, 17-14.
Browns at Rams (-3.5)
Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford reunite. I give Schwartz the edge.
Florio: Browns, 20-17.
Simms: Rams, 20-13.
49ers (-3) at Eagles
The 49ers will outplay the Eagles. Can the 49ers outscore them?
Florio: 49ers, 25-24.
Simms: 49ers, 24-20.
Chiefs (-6) at Packers
Patrick Mahomes makes the most of his first game at Lambeau Field.
Florio: Chiefs, 31-24.
Simms: Chiefs, 23-20.
Bengals at Jaguars (-9)
In losing to the 49ers, the Jaguars saw what they needed to do to get to the next level.
Florio: Jaguars, 24-10.
Simms: Jaguars, 28-17.