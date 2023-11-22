PFT's Week 12 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Thanksgiving week is here. No byes. No days off, except for Saturday.

Six stand-alone games. Sixteen games in all. Simms and I have picked a winner in each one.

Last week, Simms swept the three straight-up disagreements. He went 11-3. I was 8-6. For the year, I still lead, 101-63 to 97-67.

He barely got me against the spread, 7-6-1 to 6-7-1. He leads by three games for the year.

All picks for Week 12 are below. We disagree on four games.

The video for the Thanksgiving picks is here. The video for the other 13 games is coming.

Packers at Lions (-7.5)

The Lions are usually the punching bag on Thanksgiving. This year, they're the punchers.

Florio: Lions, 31-21.

Simms: Lions 31-20.

Commanders at Cowboys (-11)

I see a blowout. Rooting for it to happen might be the only thing that keeps me from falling asleep during the game.

Florio: Cowboys, 42-14.

Simms: Cowboys, 27-20.

49ers (-7) at Seahawks

The Seahawks are the kid who thinks he has finally figured out how to ride a bike. The next four games will show them otherwise.

Florio: 49ers, 28-17.

Simms: 49ers, 27-17.

Dolphins (-10) at Jets

The term "Black Friday" traces to the dread that employees of retailers felt about the day after Thanksgiving. It's fitting that the Jets are playing in the first team to host a Black Friday game.

Florio: Dolphins, 21-10.

Simms: Dolphins, 24-10.

Saints at Falcons (-1)

The winner takes the inside track for the right to host the Eagles or Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Florio: Saints, 24-20.

Simms: Falcons, 20-17.

Steelers (-1) at Bengals

With Canada sent to Belize, the Pittsburgh offense should be better. (It can't be any worse.)

Florio: Steelers, 17-10.

Simms: Steelers, 17-13.

Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans

The Jags learned a valuable lesson against the 49ers about what it takes to be great.

Florio: Jaguars, 20-17.

Simms: Jaguars, 27-24.

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5)

This is a toss-up game. The winner becomes a much more viable contender.

Florio: Colts, 23-20.

Simms: Buccaneers, 24-20.

Patriots (-3) at Giants

Super Bowls XLII and XLVI were a long, long time ago.

Florio: Patriots, 14-10.

Simms: Giants, 16-13.

Panthers at Titans (-3.5)

The Panthers are crumbling under the weight of David Tepper's heavy-handed influence.

Florio: Titans, 24-13.

Simms: Titans, 19-17.

Rams (-1) at Cardinals

After their sweep of the Seahawks, the Rams are a viable playoff contender.

Florio: Rams, 27-24.

Simms: Rams, 23-20.

Browns at Broncos (-2.5)

The best defense in the NFL should do enough to allow the offense to score enough points.

Florio: Browns, 17-9.

Simms: Browns, 19-13.

Chiefs (-8.5) at Raiders

The Chiefs need this one, if they want to avoid going on the road in the playoffs.

Florio: Chiefs, 20-13.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-13.

Bills at Eagles (-3.5)

Philly's biggest edge comes from the fact that they've made first and 10 into first and 8.5.

Florio: Eagles, 28-21.

Simms: Eagles, 24-21.

Ravens (-3.5) at Chargers

Why are the Ravens only favored by 3.5?

Florio: Ravens, 24-17.

Simms: Ravens, 34-20.

Bears at Vikings (-3.5)

The Vikings need to get back on track in their last game before the bye.

Florio: Vikings, 34-21.

Simms: Bears, 23-20.