PFT's Week 11 2023 NFL picks
Last week wasn't great, but it was good enough.
I was only 10-4 straight up. But Simms and I disagreed on four games, and I pulled off a clean sweep. For the year, I'm now 93-57, and he's 86-64.
Against the spread, I took a four-game chunk out of his six-game lead. I now trail him by only two.
This week, we disagree on three games. For all Week 11 picks, scroll away.
Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)
It's desperation time for the Bengals. The Ravens can't afford to stumble again, either.
Florio: Ravens, 26-23.
Simms: Ravens, 20-17.
Cowboys (-10.5) at Panthers
It really doesn't matter who's calling the plays for the Panthers in this one.
Florio: Cowboys, 34-13.
Simms: Cowboys, 30-14.
Steelers at Browns (-1)
Two great defenses. Two shaky offenses. One great game.
Florio: Steelers, 16-13.
Simms: Browns, 16-13.
Bears at Lions (-7.5)
The Lions keep moving toward the No. 1 seed.
Florio: Lions, 31-20.
Simms: Lions, 27-17.
Chargers (-3) at Packers
The Chargers can't afford to blow this one, if they hope to make the playoffs.
Florio: Chargers, 24-20.
Simms: Chargers, 28-24.
Cardinals at Texans (-5)
The Texans were supposed to be the trap game this year, not face one.
Florio: Texans, 28-21.
Simms: Texans, 23-20.
Titans at Jaguars (-7)
The Jags need to get right before going to Houston next weekend.
Florio: Jaguars, 30-20.
Simms: Jaguars, 24-14.
Raiders at Dolphins (-13.5)
The Dolphins would be the choice this weekend, no matter the opponent.
Florio: Dolphins, 41-21.
Simms: Dolphins, 35-17.
Giants at Commanders (-9)
When you have two quarterbacks you have none. When you have no quarterbacks, you have none.
Florio: Commanders, 27-17.
Simms: Commanders, 24-13.
Buccaneers at 49ers (-12)
As long as the 49ers keep their key players healthy, they will steamroll pretty much everyone.
Florio: 49ers, 35-14.
Simms: 49ers, 31-17.
Jets at Bills (-7)
The Aaron Rodgers return moves another step toward becoming moot.
Florio: Bills, 21-13.
Simms: Bills, 20-10.
Seahawks (-1) at Rams
The Seahawks need to fatten up before staring down this quartet of stiff challenges: 49ers, Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles.
Florio: Seahawks, 28-24.
Simms: Seahawks, 24-21.
Vikings at Broncos (-2.5)
Which magical ride will continue on Sunday night?
Florio: Vikings, 23-20.
Simms: Broncos, 21-16.
Eagles at Chiefs (-3)
Super Bowl rematch. I thought Twitter said Chris hates the Eagles?
Florio: Chiefs, 31-27.
Simms: Eagles, 27-24.