PFT's Week 11 2023 NFL picks

Last week wasn't great, but it was good enough.

I was only 10-4 straight up. But Simms and I disagreed on four games, and I pulled off a clean sweep. For the year, I'm now 93-57, and he's 86-64.

Against the spread, I took a four-game chunk out of his six-game lead. I now trail him by only two.

This week, we disagree on three games. For all Week 11 picks, scroll away.

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

It's desperation time for the Bengals. The Ravens can't afford to stumble again, either.

Florio: Ravens, 26-23.

Simms: Ravens, 20-17.

Cowboys (-10.5) at Panthers

It really doesn't matter who's calling the plays for the Panthers in this one.

Florio: Cowboys, 34-13.

Simms: Cowboys, 30-14.

Steelers at Browns (-1)

Two great defenses. Two shaky offenses. One great game.

Florio: Steelers, 16-13.

Simms: Browns, 16-13.

Bears at Lions (-7.5)

The Lions keep moving toward the No. 1 seed.

Florio: Lions, 31-20.

Simms: Lions, 27-17.

Chargers (-3) at Packers

The Chargers can't afford to blow this one, if they hope to make the playoffs.

Florio: Chargers, 24-20.

Simms: Chargers, 28-24.

Cardinals at Texans (-5)

The Texans were supposed to be the trap game this year, not face one.

Florio: Texans, 28-21.

Simms: Texans, 23-20.

Titans at Jaguars (-7)

The Jags need to get right before going to Houston next weekend.

Florio: Jaguars, 30-20.

Simms: Jaguars, 24-14.

Raiders at Dolphins (-13.5)

The Dolphins would be the choice this weekend, no matter the opponent.

Florio: Dolphins, 41-21.

Simms: Dolphins, 35-17.

Giants at Commanders (-9)

When you have two quarterbacks you have none. When you have no quarterbacks, you have none.

Florio: Commanders, 27-17.

Simms: Commanders, 24-13.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-12)

As long as the 49ers keep their key players healthy, they will steamroll pretty much everyone.

Florio: 49ers, 35-14.

Simms: 49ers, 31-17.

Jets at Bills (-7)

The Aaron Rodgers return moves another step toward becoming moot.

Florio: Bills, 21-13.

Simms: Bills, 20-10.

Seahawks (-1) at Rams

The Seahawks need to fatten up before staring down this quartet of stiff challenges: 49ers, Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles.

Florio: Seahawks, 28-24.

Simms: Seahawks, 24-21.

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5)

Which magical ride will continue on Sunday night?

Florio: Vikings, 23-20.

Simms: Broncos, 21-16.

Eagles at Chiefs (-3)

Super Bowl rematch. I thought Twitter said Chris hates the Eagles?

Florio: Chiefs, 31-27.

Simms: Eagles, 27-24.