PFT's Week 10 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

The season is halfway over, and the competition remains very close.

Simms and I disagreed on seven games last weekend. I got four of them right; he got three.

For the week, I was 9-5 and he was 8-6. That makes me 83-53 straight up on the season, and he's 80-56.

Against the spread, I had a solid 9-5 week. I still trail him by six games, however.

And, for a change, our best bets weren't our worst bets. I went 3-0, and Simms went 2-1.

This week, we disagree on four games straight up, and seven against the spread. All picks appear below.

Panthers at Bears (-3)

An undrafted rookie from Division II takes down the first pick in the draft? It's about much more than the quarterbacks.

Florio: Bears, 16-10.

Simms: Bears, 20-19.

Colts (-1.5) at Patriots

Sorry, Germany. A once-compelling rivalry has gone from apple strudel to road apple.

Florio: Colts, 23-17.

Simms: Patriots, 23-20.

Browns at Ravens (-6)

The Ravens might be the best team in the NFL right now, especially when they play at home.

Florio: Ravens, 24-13.

Simms: Ravens, 21-13.

Texans at Bengals (-6.5)

The Bengals are trying to crash the party at the top of the conference.

Florio: Bengals, 27-24.

Simms: Bengals, 24-17.

49ers (-3) at Jaguars

For Jacksonville, it's an opportunity. For San Francisco, it's a necessity.

Florio: 49ers, 23-17.

Simms: 49ers, 24-20.

Saints (-2.5) at Vikings

Can Josh Dobbs keep it going? I say yes. Simms says no.

Florio: Vikings, 30-27.

Simms: Saints, 24-17.

Packers at Steelers (-3)

The Steelers will finally outgain their opponent. And outscore them.

Florio: Steelers, 16-6.

Simms: Steelers, 20-10.

Titans at Buccaneers (-1)

The Bucs need to stop this losing streak at four or it could be lights out.

Florio: Buccaneers, 24-21.

Simms: Titans, 20-17.

Falcons (-1.5) at Cardinals

If the Falcons lose this one, there could be a new coach in 2024.

Florio: Falcons, 28-17.

Simms: Falcons, 23-21.

Lions (-3) at Chargers

The Lions know the No. 1 seed is within their grasp.

Florio: Lions, 27-23.

Simms: Lions, 28-20.

Giants at Cowboys (-16.5)

The spread should be even more than it is.

Florio: Cowboys, 52-10.

Simms: Cowboys, 24-6.

Commanders at Seahawks (-6)

Seattle needs this one to confirm its status as a contender.

Florio: Seahawks, 30-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 30-21.

Jets (-1) at Raiders

Viewers might prefer Heidi this time around.

Florio: Raiders, 23-17.

Simms: Jets, 12-10.

Broncos at Bills (-7.5)

The Jenga tower still stands. For now.

Florio: Bills, 30-21.

Simms: Bills, 24-20.