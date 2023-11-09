PFT's Week 10 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
The season is halfway over, and the competition remains very close.
Simms and I disagreed on seven games last weekend. I got four of them right; he got three.
For the week, I was 9-5 and he was 8-6. That makes me 83-53 straight up on the season, and he's 80-56.
Against the spread, I had a solid 9-5 week. I still trail him by six games, however.
And, for a change, our best bets weren't our worst bets. I went 3-0, and Simms went 2-1.
This week, we disagree on four games straight up, and seven against the spread. All picks appear below.
Panthers at Bears (-3)
An undrafted rookie from Division II takes down the first pick in the draft? It's about much more than the quarterbacks.
Florio: Bears, 16-10.
Simms: Bears, 20-19.
Colts (-1.5) at Patriots
Sorry, Germany. A once-compelling rivalry has gone from apple strudel to road apple.
Florio: Colts, 23-17.
Simms: Patriots, 23-20.
Browns at Ravens (-6)
The Ravens might be the best team in the NFL right now, especially when they play at home.
Florio: Ravens, 24-13.
Simms: Ravens, 21-13.
Texans at Bengals (-6.5)
The Bengals are trying to crash the party at the top of the conference.
Florio: Bengals, 27-24.
Simms: Bengals, 24-17.
49ers (-3) at Jaguars
For Jacksonville, it's an opportunity. For San Francisco, it's a necessity.
Florio: 49ers, 23-17.
Simms: 49ers, 24-20.
Saints (-2.5) at Vikings
Can Josh Dobbs keep it going? I say yes. Simms says no.
Florio: Vikings, 30-27.
Simms: Saints, 24-17.
Packers at Steelers (-3)
The Steelers will finally outgain their opponent. And outscore them.
Florio: Steelers, 16-6.
Simms: Steelers, 20-10.
Titans at Buccaneers (-1)
The Bucs need to stop this losing streak at four or it could be lights out.
Florio: Buccaneers, 24-21.
Simms: Titans, 20-17.
Falcons (-1.5) at Cardinals
If the Falcons lose this one, there could be a new coach in 2024.
Florio: Falcons, 28-17.
Simms: Falcons, 23-21.
Lions (-3) at Chargers
The Lions know the No. 1 seed is within their grasp.
Florio: Lions, 27-23.
Simms: Lions, 28-20.
Giants at Cowboys (-16.5)
The spread should be even more than it is.
Florio: Cowboys, 52-10.
Simms: Cowboys, 24-6.
Commanders at Seahawks (-6)
Seattle needs this one to confirm its status as a contender.
Florio: Seahawks, 30-20.
Simms: Seahawks, 30-21.
Jets (-1) at Raiders
Viewers might prefer Heidi this time around.
Florio: Raiders, 23-17.
Simms: Jets, 12-10.
Broncos at Bills (-7.5)
The Jenga tower still stands. For now.
Florio: Bills, 30-21.
Simms: Bills, 24-20.