PFT's Week 10 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (8-1, last week No. 1): After the bye, they've got four solid tests.

2. Ravens (7-2, No. 4): The most balanced team in the AFC, if not the entire NFL, is ready for a Super Bowl run.

3. Jaguars (6-2, No. 2): Beat the 49ers this weekend, and they are the real deal.

4. Chiefs (7-2, No. 5): The defense is saving the offense, on a regular basis.

5. 49ers (5-3, No. 6): That losing streak needs to end this weekend.

6. Dolphins (6-3, No. 3): They'll have several more chances this year to finally beat a good team.

7. Lions (6-2, No. 8): The run for the top seed starts now.

8. Bengals (5-3, No. 11): They might not lose another one.

9. Cowboys (5-3, No. 7): Four very winnable games are on deck.

10. Seahawks (5-3, No. 9): Drew Lock inches closer to getting a shot to not turn the ball over.

11. Steelers (5-3, No. 13): All they do is find a way to win.

12. Bills (5-4, No. 10): They need to get things figured out, or the playoffs won't happen this year.

13. Browns (5-3, No. 14): Beat Baltimore on Sunday, and this team could be ready to make a run.

14. Vikings (5-4, No. 16): Is Josh Dobbs the future? For now, he's the present.

15. Chargers (4-4, No. 21): The defense could be the key to a potential playoff run.

16. Texans (4-4, No. 17): They're finally learning how to win.

17. Saints (5-4, No. 19): Taysom Hill keeps earning more touches.

18. Falcons (4-5, No. 15): The defense let them down in the clutch against the Vikings.

19. Jets (4-4, No. 12): Will Aaron Rodgers make much of a difference if they can't block for him?

20. Colts (4-5, No. 20): They'll relish a chance to stick the fork deeper into the Patriots.

21. Buccaneers (3-5, No. 18): The wheels are coming off.

22. Titans (3-5, No. 22): Will Levis has done enough to keep Ryan Tannehill on the sideline.

23. Broncos (3-5, No. 23): Beat the Bills, and maybe they can make a playoff push.

24. Commanders (4-5, No. 25): Just when it seemed like they were giving up, they got their act together.

25. Raiders (4-5, No. 26): Ding dong the witch is dead.

26. Packers (3-5, No. 27): The win over the Rams felt like a loss.

27. Rams (3-6, No. 24): When all else fails, polish the Super Bowl LVI trophy.

28. Bears (2-7, No. 28): A periodic win won't be enough to stave off major changes.

29. Giants (2-7, No. 29): Tommy DeVito doesn't deserve this.

30. Panthers (1-7, No. 30): One step forward, one big step backward.

31. Patriots (2-7, No. 31): Which way to the Patriot Way?

32. Cardinals (1-8, No. 32): They averaged less than one yard per minute of game time.