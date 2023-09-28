Advertisement

PFT's 2023 Week 4 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Three weeks in, the race is almost as tight as it can be.

Last week, we both went 10-6 straight up. I was 8-8 against the spread, and Simms was 6-10.

That gives me a one-game lead in both categories — 28-20-0 vs. 27-21-0 and 21-26-1 vs. 20-27-1.

This week, we disagree on two games straight up and six against the spread. All picks appear below; the full joint podcast is coming soon.

Lions (-1.5) at Packers

It's potentially Jordan Love's prime-time coming-out party. One of us thinks the Lions will spoil it.

Florio: Packers, 23-20.

Simms: Lions, 24-20.

Falcons at Jaguars (-3)

Last year, a loss in London became Jacksonville's wake-up call. This year, they need to hope the wake-up came last week.

Florio: Jaguars, 24-20.

Simms: Jaguars, 24-17.

Dolphins at Bills (-2.5)

They feel destined to split the regular-season series, and to meet (again) in the playoffs.

Florio: Bills, 24-23.

Simms: Bills, 28-24.

Vikings (-4.5) at Panthers

The Vikings have a more realistic chance than the Panthers to turn this mess around. If they can just get a win.

Florio: Vikings, 27-17.

Simms: Vikings, 21-16.

Broncos (-3.5) at Bears

This one feels like it will help set the order at the top of the draft.

Florio: Broncos, 28-24.

Simms: Broncos, 27-16.

Ravens at Browns (-3)

The Browns have a very impressive defense. And Deshaun Watson is finally looking like the guy he was in 2020.

Florio: Browns, 21-17.

Simms: Browns, 23-21.

Steelers (-2.5) at Texans

It won't be easy, but the Steelers are in "find a way" mode.

Florio: Steelers, 26-20.

Simms: Steelers, 20-17.

Rams (-1) at Colts

The Rams continue to have offensive-line issues. Which means they'll eventually have injured-quarterback issues.

Florio: Colts, 20-17.

Simms: Colts, 19-16.

Buccaneers at Saints (-3)

If Derek Carr (shoulder) can't play, Jameis Winston might have a hard time securing the win.

Florio: Buccaneers, 27-23.

Simms: Saints, 21-17. (Chris picked this one 20-17 during our Joint Mega Picks Pod; the line is Saints by 3. He adjusted the score to land on one side of the spread.)

Commanders at Eagles (-8)

The Buffalo defense wrecked the Commanders offense — and the Philly defense is even better.

Florio: Eagles, 31-10.

Simms: Eagles, 28-17.

Bengals (-2.5) at Titans

The Titans will have a hard time mustering much offense against the Bengals defense.

Florio: Bengals, 24-21.

Simms: Bengals, 20-19.

Raiders at Chargers (-5.5)

The Raiders are feeling dysfunctional, in too many ways to win.

Florio: Chargers, 30-20.

Simms: Chargers, 34-28.

Patriots at Cowboys (-6.5)

If the Cowboys hadn't stepped into a trade last week, this would be a trap game.

Florio: Cowboys, 28-20.

Simms: Cowboys, 24-21.

Cardinals at 49ers (-14)

The spread is too big, but the Cardinals will have a hard time stunning a great team for a second straight week.

Florio: 49ers, 30-17.

Simms: 49ers, 31-20.

Chiefs (-9.5) at Jets

The Jets would have had a hard time winning this one with Aaron Rodgers.

Florio: Chiefs, 31-21.

Simms: Chiefs, 30-16.

Seahawks at Giants (-1)

Seattle is clicking after that bizarre Week 1 loss at home.

Florio: Seahawks, 24-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 27-24.