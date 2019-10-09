It’s the #PFTPM Week 5 awards

During football season, the Tuesday #PFTPM podcast includes awards for the week that was.

They consist of player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week, and call of the week. One pick from me, one pick from MDS, plus any conversation flowing from the selection.

The discussion for this week’s awards appear in the attached video. For those of you who don’t want to look at and/or listen to us, here are the Week Five winners.

Players of the week: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (MDS); Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (Florio).

Rookies of the week: 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (MDS); Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Florio).

Coaches of the week: Packers coach Matt LaFleur (MDS); Raiders coach Jon Gruden (Florio).

Calls of the week: Cardinals coach Kliff Kingbury going for it on fourth and two from the Cincinnati six (MDS); Colts coach Frank Reich switching from mainly zone defense to man to man against the Chiefs (Florio).

Chime in below with your own choices. And check out the Tuesday #PFTPM every Tuesday of football season for the weekly awards.