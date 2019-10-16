Week Six featured plenty of impressive and in some cases unexpected wins. The most impressive and unexpected wins came at the hands of the two teams who gave us one of the most memorable regular-season games only 11 months ago.

The Rams and Chiefs both lost key games at home on Sunday, losing to the 49ers and Texans, respectively. Two coaches connected to those wins are the #PFTPM coaches of the week.

From the 49ers, MDS selected defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whose unit shut down the Rams, holding quarterback Jared Goff to 78 passing yards. It was an incredible performance that cemented the 49ers as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Indeed, when the Denver Broncos held Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 77 passing yards on November 1, 2015, the Broncos emerged as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Three months later, they’d win it. The 49ers may be on that same path.

If they get there, the 49ers may see the Houston Texans, who took down last year’s No. 1 seed in their own building. Coach Bill O’Brien, my choice for coach of the week, took his team into Arrowhead Stadium, followed the recent blueprint for beating the Chiefs, and did. Near the end, O’Brien gave quarterback Deshaun Watson the green light to go for it on fourth and three, Watson converted (with a pass to DeAndre Hopkins), and Houston pulled off the upset.