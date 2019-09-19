PFT’s Week Three picks

Last week was not a good week. And not just because of the quarterback injuries.

MDS and I stunk it up with the picks competition, with MDS going 8-8 and yours truly sliding under .500, at 7-9.

For the year, he’s 18-14 and I’m 17-15.

This week, we shoot for redemption. After disagreeing on seven games last week, we’re in lock step this week.

For our takes and our picks, scroll away.

Titans at Jaguars

MDS’s take: This season has the potential to turn very ugly for the Jaguars, who seem very, very far removed from the team that was in the AFC Championship Game the season before last. The Titans will make it three losses in three games for the Jaguars.

MDS’s pick: Titans 20, Jaguars 17.

Florio’s take: The Titans play up and down to the level of the competition. That hints at a loss on Thursday night to a Jaguars team that has gone 3-13 since beating the Patriots last September to move to 2-0. But if Mike Vrabel and company can stymie Baker Mayfield, they can carve up Gardner the Ginsu Minshew.

Florio’s pick: Titans 17, Jaguars 13.

Bengals at Bills

MDS’s take: I’m not sure the Bills are all that good, but I am sure they have an easy schedule that could easily put them in the playoffs. They get their third straight win against a bad team on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Bills 24, Bengals 20.

Florio’s take: The Bills are for real! (Until they play the Patriots.)

Florio’s pick: Bills 27, Bengals 17.

Dolphins at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Picking the Dolphins to lose is like picking the sun to rise in the east and set in the west.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 37, Dolphins 7.

Florio’s take: Even Leon Lett couldn’t blow this one.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 35, Dolphins 6.

Broncos at Packers

MDS’s take: I’m not sold on Matt LaFleur’s offense meshing with Aaron Rodgers‘ talents just yet. But Green Bay should move to 3-0 against a bad Broncos team.

MDS’s pick: Packers 17, Broncos 10.

Florio’s take: At least this loss won’t happen without the Broncos being screwed on multiple occasions during the game-winning drive.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Broncos 13.

Falcons at Colts

MDS’s take: The Falcons feel to me like a team that missed its championship window and is now just struggling to keep its head above water. The Colts will win at home and keep pace in the AFC South.

MDS’s pick: Colts 28, Falcons 24.

Florio’s take: Can Adam Vinatieri make his kicks? Even if he can’t, the home team should be able to pull this one off.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Falcons 21.

Ravens at Chiefs

MDS’s take: This is one of the best games of the year, and I wish it were happening later in the season because I think it’s going to have major playoff implications. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will duel many times through the years, and Mahomes will win this one.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Ravens 27.

Florio’s take: It’s a rematch of an epic regular-season game from 2018, and a possible preview of a 2019 postseason matchup.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 31, Ravens 27.

Raiders at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Raiders have played better than most people were expecting, but I can’t see them winning on the road in Minnesota.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Raiders 17.

Florio’s take: This season already has a win-their-home-games-lose-their-road-games vibe for the Vikings.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Raiders 17.

Jets at Patriots

MDS’s take: Luke Falk against Bill Belichick’s defense is going to get ugly. Very ugly.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 42, Jets 0.

Florio’s take: Whatever happened to parity?

Florio’s pick: Patriots 42, Jets 17.

Lions at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Lions’ defense has played seven good quarters this season, although wearing down against the Cardinals in Week One caused them to tie a game they should have won. I think Carson Wentz is going to struggle, but Matthew Stafford will struggle too against an Eagles defensive coordinator who knows him well, Jim Schwartz. This is a low-scoring game that the home team takes with a late field goal.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 10, Lions 7.

Florio’s take: The Eagles have plenty of injured players, but Carson Wentz is healthy and that’s good enough to make the difference.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Lions 20.

Panthers at Cardinals

MDS’s take: As I pick this I don’t know if Cam Newton is playing, and so the safe bet is the Cardinals.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 24, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s Kyler Murray vs. Kyle Allen. Who? Exactly.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 24, Panthers 20.

Giants at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: Tampa Bay’s run defense has played very well this year, which means Saquon Barkley may not have a lot of room to run, and it’s going to be on Daniel Jones to make plays in his first start. I don’t think he’s ready just yet.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 20, Giants 13.

Florio’s take: The Daniel Jones era begins with a bit of a thud.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Giants 13.

Texans at Chargers

MDS’s take: By trading for Laremy Tunsil the Texans showed they are going all-in for this season, but I haven’t seen a Super Bowl contender in the first two weeks. I see the Chargers bouncing back from a disappointing loss in Detroit and winning on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 21, Texans 17.

Florio’s take: Melvin Ingram won’t have to worry about getting put on his ass like he did two weeks ago against the Colts, that’s for sure.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Texans 17.

Saints at Seahawks

MDS’s take: Seattle’s defense is going to give Teddy Bridgewater hell. The Seahawks improve to 3-0.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 20, Saints 14.

Florio’s take: Even with Drew Brees, it would have been a tall order for the Saints to win in Seattle.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 29, Saints 17.

Steelers at 49ers

MDS’s take: I respect the Steelers trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, rather than giving up on their season after Ben Roethlisberger‘s injury. But the 49ers’ defense has played very well this season, and Mason Rudolph is going to have a long day.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 27, Steelers 17.

Florio’s take: It’s not quite Correction Sunday. But it’s close.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Steelers 23.

Rams at Browns

MDS’s take: Baker Mayfield is going to struggle to pass accurately with Aaron Donald in his face all day. The Rams should win this one comfortably.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Browns 20.

Florio’s take: The Rams have quickly ditched the Super Bowl hangover, and they’re looking like a team that could end up right back there.

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Browns 24.

Bears at Washington

MDS’s take: Washington just looks like a mess to me, and even against a Bears offense that can’t do much, it probably won’t be a competitive game.

MDS’s pick: Bears 21, Washington 7.

Florio’s take: The Bears needed good luck and bad calls to beat the Broncos. The Bears won’t need either of those to win in Washington.

Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Washington 9.