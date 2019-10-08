PFT’s Week Six power rankings

1. Patriots (5-0; last week No. 1): FedEx Field will from this point forward be known as Gillette Stadium South.

2. Saints (4-1; No. 3): The Saints have gotten a glimpse of life without Drew Brees, and it looks much better than anyone would have expected.

3. Seahawks (4-1; No. 6): The team is rising in the rankings, and Russell Wilson is rising in the ranks of MVP candidates.

4. Packers (4-1; No. 7): No Devante Adams, still plenty of offensive output.

5. Chiefs (4-1; No. 2): The word is out on how to slow down the Chiefs. The Chiefs now have to come up with a way to counter it.

6. 49ers (4-0; No. 12): They’ve got a team built to win in January, and it’s looking more and more likely that they will get there.

7. Rams (3-2; No. 5): Their ability to win a third straight division title hinges on their ability to beat the 49ers in L.A. on Sunday.

8. Bills (4-1; No. 9): The second best team in the AFC East is the best third best team in the AFC.

9. Cowboys (3-2; No. 4): Against the Jets, the Cowboys will get another chance to make themselves think they can beat good teams, even if they currently can’t.

10. Ravens (3-2; No. 11): But for Marlon Humphrey‘s timely punch, the Ravens could be in a three-way slugfest for first place in the AFC North.

11. Eagles (3-2; No. 13): Bad news — three straight road games. Worse news — they’re at Minnesota, Dallas, and Buffalo.

12. Lions (2-1-1; No. 14): The NFC’s most overlooked team gets a chance at Lambeau Field on Monday night to put everyone on notice.

13. Panthers (3-2; No. 19): With Christian McCaffrey, they could put Jake Delhomme at quarterback and still win games.

14 (tie). Bears (3-2; No. 8): Beat the Vikings, lose to the Raiders.

14 (tie). Raiders (3-2; No. 22): Lose to the Vikings, beat the Bears.

14 (tie). Vikings (3-2; No. 21): Beat the Raiders, lose to the Bears.

17. Colts (3-2; No. 24): Beating the Chiefs makes up for losing to the Raiders, sort of.

18. Texans (3-2; No. 20): Deshaun Watson gets a chance to cement his own MVP candidacy on Sunday against MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes.

19. Browns (2-3; No. 10): Blowout loss, long flight home, short week, rested Seahawks will make it very hard to avoid falling to 2-4.

20. Chargers (2-3; No. 15): The close games aren’t going the Chargers’ way this year, which means they may go the way of missing the postseason.

21. Jaguars (2-3; No. 16): Gardner Minshew can do a lot, but he can’t tackle Christian McCaffrey.

22. Titans (2-3; No. 17): The team that wins when they should lose and loses when they should win needs desperately to break that cycle in Denver.

23. Buccaneers (2-3; No. 18): It’s basically an NFC South elimination game for the Bucs on Sunday in London, only two weeks after they grabbed everyone’s attention by stunning the Rams.

24. Steelers (1-4; No. 23): An electric cart that won’t run may end up being the perfect metaphor for Pittsburgh’s entire season.

25. Giants (2-3; No. 25): They played better than the final score indicated, but the showing against Minnesota shows just how far this team has to go.

26. Broncos (1-4; No. 28): Don’t rule out a bit of a run from a team that may have been written off too soon.

27. Falcons (1-4; No. 26): With Jay Gruden fired, Dan Quinn assumes the hottest seat in the NFL.

28. Cardinals (1-3-1; No. 30): A few more potential wins are lurking on the schedule, but not many.

29. Jets (0-4; No. 27): Gregg Williams could still set the record for consecutive years being an interim head coach who has zero shot at the permanent job.

30. Bengals (0-5; No. 29): Officially, 20,000 seats were empty. Unofficially, fewer than 20,000 seats were filled.

31. Dolphins (0-4; No. 32): In a rematch of Super Bowl VII, Miami may need a Garo Yepremian play or two to successfully continue the Tank for Tua track.

32. Washington (0-5; No. 31): Bad look — The team made Bruce Allen available for only 13 minutes to discuss the state of the most dysfunctional franchise in football. Good look — Bruce Allen didn’t talk for longer than 13 minutes.