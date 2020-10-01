PFT’s Week Four picks

MDS has built a lead. Will he hold it, or will he Falcon things up?

Last week, I picked up a game in the straight-up competition, going 10-6 to his 9-7. Against the spread I did even better, going 10-5-1 to his 6-10.

For the year, he’s 33-15 straight up and 27-21 against the spread. I’m now 31-17 and 26-21-1.

For this week’s picks, featuring no straight-up disagreements but a couple when the spread is factored in, scroll away.

Broncos (+1.5) at Jets

MDS’s take: The loser of this game is the favorite to earn the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. With Brett Rypien starting for Denver, I’ll take Sam Darnold and the Jets in a home upset.

MDS’s pick: Jets 24, Broncos 13.

Florio’s take: How bad have things gotten for the Jets? Bad enough that they’re slim favorites against a winless team starting an undrafted quarterback better known for being the nephew of Mark Rypien. If the Jets don’t win now, they never will.

Florio’s pick: Jets 20, Broncos 10.

Browns (+4.5) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys’ offense should put plenty of points on the board, and I don’t think the Browns’ offense can keep up.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 30, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: The ground-and-pound Browns won’t be able to slow down a passing attack led by Dak Prescott and more receivers than Cleveland can consistently cover.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Browns 24.

Vikings (+4.5) at Texans

MDS’s take: Both of these teams had playoff aspirations and are now 0-3, but I trust Deshaun Watson to get things turned around more than I trust Kirk Cousins.

MDS’s pick: Texans 27, Vikings 20.

Florio’s take: It’s the Something’s Gotta Give Bowl. Do the Texans have the offense to outpace an improving Minnesota attack? Maybe not, but I refuse to pick the Vikings until they show they can win a game.

Florio’s pick: Texans 34, Vikings 27.

Saints (-4) at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions looked better than expected on Sunday and the Saints looked worse, but I just don’t see the Lions’ defense being able to stop the Saints’ multifaceted offensive attack.

MDS’s pick: Saints 30, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The Lions have gotten their win for the first half of the season, so they can take their foot off the gas against a desperate Saints team.

Florio’s pick: Saints 31, Lions 17.

Colts (-2.5) at Bears

MDS’s take: Nick Foles stepped in for Mitchell Trubisky and played well on Sunday, but the Colts’ defense is among the best in the league and will give Foles fits.

MDS’s pick: Colts 20, Bears 10.

Florio’s take: With the Eagles, Frank Reich helped lead Nick Foles to a Super Bowl MVP award. Frank Reich’s team now becomes the first opponent for Foles’ latest stint as a starter. Indy pops Chicago’s unbeaten bubble, but in a close one.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Bears 20.

Cardinals (-3.5) at Panthers

MDS’s take: Kyler Murray had a rough game on Sunday, with three interceptions against the Lions, but he’ll bounce back in a big way against a young Panthers Defense that is going to have trouble keeping up with the Cardinals’ wide-open offense.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 32, Panthers 21.

Florio’s take: The Cardinals need to learn how to win the games they’re supposed to win. Last week, they failed. This week, it won’t get any easier against a Carolina team that is ahead of schedule in its effort to rebuild.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Panthers 23.

Ravens (-13) at Washington

MDS’s take: The Ravens’ defense was torn apart by Patrick Mahomes, but Dwayne Haskins is not Patrick Mahomes.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 20, Washington 10.

Florio’s take: If the Chiefs are Baltimore’s Kryptonite, Washington is Baltimore’s Jimmy Olsen.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 30, Washington 13.

Chargers (+7) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: Tom Brady hasn’t quite taken off in Bruce Arians’ offense just yet, but the Buccaneers’ defense is good enough that Justin Herbert won’t be able to do much on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 17, Chargers 10.

Florio’s take: Justin Herbert followed a great debut with a clunker. He’ll get a glimpse on Sunday of what he’s striving to ultimately become.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Chargers 13.

Jaguars (+3) at Bengals

MDS’s take: I think Joe Burrow can have a bright future ahead of him, but he simply doesn’t have a good enough team around him just yet. The Jaguars will go to Cincinnati and come home with a win.

