PFT’s Week Five power rankings

1. Chiefs (previously No. 1; 4-0): Another year, another 4-0 start.

2. Seahawks (No. 2; 4-0): They play better at 1:00 ET than most East Coast teams do.

3. Bills (No. 4; 4-0): The Josh Allen injury scare underscores how important he is to the team; his replacement is (checks notes) Matt Barkley.

4. Packers (No. 5; 4-0): Imagine how good they’d be if they’d used their first-round pick on a receiver.

5. Ravens (No. 6; 3-1): The Kryptonite bounce-back game went much better this year than last year.

6. Patriots (No. 3; 2-2): Record notwithstanding, this team is built to contend.

7 Buccaneers (No. 8; 3-1): I’m feeling a lot better about my NFC Super Bowl pick than I did three weeks ago.

8. Titans (No. 7; 3-0): They didn’t play this week, but it sure feels like they lost.

9. Steelers (No. 9; 3-0): Once the offense gets rolling, they’ll be very tough to beat.

10. Saints (No. 10; 2-2): When Michael Thomas returns, they’ll be the team they’ve been the last few years.

11. Colts (No. 14; 3-1): How is a team this good flying under so far under the national radar? That won’t last much longer.

12. Rams (No. 13; 3-1): A win is a win, but if they can’t run the ball, the wins will be harder to come by.

13. Browns (No. 18; 3-1): Kevin Stefanski is proving just how big of a mistake the Freddie Kitchens experiment was.

14. Bears (No. 12; 3-1): It was fun while it lasted.

15. Panthers (No. 22; 2-2): They’re both rebuilding and contending.

16. 49ers (No. 11; 2-2): With a murderer’s row of opponents looming, the 49ers need to get their act together quickly.

17. Cowboys (No. 15; 1-3): Dak Prescott will set the single-season passing yardage record. They’ll win six games. And they’ll host a postseason contest.

18. Raiders (No. 16; 2-2): Derek Carr is sick of losing. Derek Carr overlooks his own responsibility for it.

19. Cardinals (No. 17; 2-2): If teams keep Kyler Murray in the pocket, he can’t do Kyler Murray things.

20. Chargers (No. 19; 1-3): Justin Herbert is the future, but the present is still murky.

21. Dolphins (No. 20; 1-3): The clock once again cries out that it’s Tua Time.

22. Eagles (No. 26; 1-2-1): The fact that this team technically is in first place in the NFC East shows just how bad the NFC East is.

23. Bengals (No. 27; 1-2-1): They’re moving in the right direction. This weekend against Baltimore, they’ll find out how far they still have to go.

24. Broncos (No. 29; 1-3): The seventh seed isn’t out of the question, if they can get Drew Lock back soon.

25. Vikings (No. 30; 1-3): #LetDalvinCook.

26. Lions (No. 23; 1-3): Jim Caldwell was 36-28. They’ve gone 10-25-1 since then.

27. Washington (No. 24; 1-3): The sooner they switch to Alex Smith, they sooner they make a run at winning the weakest division in football.

28. Jaguars (No. 25; 1-3): If they only played games in the AFC South, they’d be fine.

29. Falcons (No. 28; 0-4): At least they have new uniforms.

30. Texans (No. 21; 0-4): They may not be tanking for Trevor, but they could be tanking for Trevor’s head coach.

31. Giants (No. 31; 0-4): Does covering a double-digit spread count for anything?

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-4): Find the win between now and the Week 11 bye.

