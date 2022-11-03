PFT’s Week 9 2022 NFL picks

Stop the count.

By going 3-1 in our four disagreements, I’ve stretched my league in the straight-up contest with MDS to 11 games. With 10 weeks to go.

He’l need to pick up more than one game per week to catch me. This week, the most he’ll pick up only one game.

Last week, I was 11-4. MDS went 9-6. For the year, I’m at 77-46-1. MDS is 66-56-1.

Eagles (-14) at Texans

MDS’s take: Thursday night games haven’t been particularly entertaining this season, and I’m not expecting much different this week, with the Eagles likely jumping out to a big early lead and cruising to a blowout win.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Texans 10.

Florio’s take: The Eagles have never started a season 8-0. Until this season.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 34, Texans 17.

Chargers (-3) at Falcons

MDS’s take: The Falcons have been better than expected and the Chargers have been worse than expected, but Justin Herbert should out-play Marcus Mariota as the Chargers improve to 5-3.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 24, Falcons 17.

Florio’s take: The Chargers had two weeks to get ready for a game they need to win, if they hope to continue to be a factor in the postseason conversation.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Falcons 20.

Dolphins (-5) at Bears

MDS’s take: A Bears defense that suddenly doesn’t have Robert Quinn or Roquan Smith is going to struggle with the big-play Dolphins offense.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 30, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: The Dolphins were the only team to beat the 1985 Bears. Thirty-seven years later, the Dolphins simply become the latest to beat the 2022 Bears.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 31, Bears 24.

Panthers (+7) at Bengals

MDS’s take: Give Panthers coach Steve Wilks and quarterback P.J. Walker for competing at a time when many thought the Panthers were quitting on the season. But this Carolina roster just doesn’t have enough talent to beat a Bengals team that is going to be very motivated to turn in a big game after Monday night’s ugly performance.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 24, Panthers 21.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are at a crossroads. They get a team that could still be reeling from a deflating outcome in Atlanta.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 27, Panthers 17.

Packers (-3.5) at Lions

MDS’s take: Aaron Rodgers says the Packers just need one win to turn things around. They’ll get it on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Packers 34, Lions 27.

Florio’s take: It’s now or never for Aaron Rodgers and company.

Florio’s pick: Packers 38, Lions 27.

Colts (+5.5) at Patriots

MDS’s take: The Colts benched their quarterback last week and fired their offensive coordinator this week. I think we’ll see in New England that the Colts’ problems go a lot deeper than that.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 20, Colts 10.

Florio’s take: There will be no Indiana banner raising after this one.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Colts 13.

Bills (-12.5) at Jets

MDS’s take: I see no possibility of Zach Wilson keeping the Jets competitive with Josh Allen.

MDS’s pick: Bills 34, Jets 17.

Florio’s take: The Bills need to dominate the teams they should be dominating.

Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Jets 14.

Vikings (-3.5) at Commanders

MDS’s take: The Commanders have played better with Taylor Heinicke than they did with Carson Wentz. But they won’t play well enough to play a Vikings team that is beginning to look like a legitimate contender to get to the Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 28, Commanders 21.

Florio’s take: Until the Vikings fail to find a way to win a game against an inferior foe late, I’ll assume they won’t.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Commanders 21.

Raiders (-1.5) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels apologized for his team’s shoddy play last week. He’ll have more apologies to offer this week.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 21, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: If the Raiders lose this one, Josh McDaniels could be coordinating the New England offense by Christmas.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 24, Jaguars 17.

Seahawks (+2) at Cardinals

MDS’s take: I’m a believer in Geno Smith, even if he has enough doubters that the Cardinals favored in this game. I say Seattle pulls off the road upset and remains in first place in the NFC West.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20.

Florio’s take: The Seahawks continue to be underrated. The Cardinals continue to be overrated.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 20.

Rams (+3) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: In January, we saw these two teams play a playoff classic. In November, neither of them looks like a playoff team. But I think the Bucs are a little closer to a turnaround.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 20, Rams 14.

Florio’s take: The Bucs need to find a way. It won’t be easy, but the Rams aren’t the team they were in 2021.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Rams 23.

Titans (+12.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: Two 5-2 teams meet in a game that has major AFC playoff implications and could determine which one of them is at home if they meet again in January. I just can’t see the Titans’ offense scoring enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes & Co.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 28, Titans 17.

Florio’s take: How can a 5-2 team be a 12.5-point underdog against another 5-2 team?

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Titans 21.

Ravens (-2.5) at Saints

MDS’s take: The Saints made a statement with their blowout of the Raiders last week, and I think they’ll be competitive with the Ravens. But ultimately I think the Ravens’ enormous special teams advantage will make the difference in this game.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 26, Saints 20.

Florio’s take: The Ravens make full use of 11 days between games to find a way to keep pushing toward a likely division title.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Saints 17.

